Cowboys Shock the Eagles… And Now the Delusion Begins

ARLINGTON TEXAS – Let me start with this:

I’m never jumping off this bandwagon. I don’t care if the wheels wobble, if the hood smoke, or if the check engine light been on since Week 2 — I’m riding with the Cowboys every mile.

But y’all know we do this to ourselves every year. We beat the Eagles in crazy fashion and all of a sudden we’re out here talking about:

“Yeahhh we can win out. We Super Bowl bound. Run me them parlay slips.”



Relax… but also, turn me up!!!



Dak Prescott: That’s THE Franchise QB



Give my QB his damn respect.

Dak been breaking every Cowboys passing record known to mankind — touchdowns, completions, and now the franchise all-time passing yards leader for the Cowboy’s— he’s rewriting the book and signing it #4.





Dude put the whole city on his back yesterday:

• Down 21-0? “Cool, hold this comeback.”

• Need a scramble TD? “Bet, watch this next drive.”

• Need a game-winning drive? “Get me the ball.”







Dak heard all the noise.

And then he shut everybody up.

He not perfect — but he’s OURS.

And if we ever do touch that Lombardi again, his hands will be on it.





Pickens Went Crazy… and Lamb Just Went



Welcome to the George Pickens show!

That boy got that dawg in him for real.

Big plays, big catches, big shoulders carrying this WR room when the moment gets loud.

And did you see the new collab with BBC Ice Cream & The Cowboys? Pick is the face of the campaign and looking like the star he was meant to be.





Meanwhile CeeDee… bro.

I love you.

We all love you.

But them drops? That’s heart attack territory.





We need CeeDee locked in from kickoff — not starting his engine after halftime.

He too cold to be playing lukewarm some Sundays.





That Win Was Straight Hollywood



Down 21-zip and we storm back? Defense woke up?

Brandon Aubrey walking it off like Vinatieri’s nephew?



That’s the type of win where you hug strangers in section 238.

That’s the type of win that makes your delusion refill back to 100%.





And I felt EVERY bit of it.

Cause you can’t tell me that didn’t feel like a turning point.





But Let’s Keep It a Buck…



We .500-ish.

We still giving up too many easy drives early.

We still dropping wide-open TDs.

We still love playing with our food before we eat it.



And next up? Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs… on THANKSGIVING… after the mac & cheese and greens just hit your bloodstream.





This ain’t no “get right” game.

This a “prove you belong” game.





Beat the Chiefs — NOW we cooking.

Lose? Then Sunday was just a cute moment we talk about like:

“Remember when we came back on Philly that one time…”





Nah. We need sustainability, consistency, everybody showing up like the season depends on it — because it damn sure does.





The Playoff Picture Is Right There



Look, we not dead. Matter fact, we alive enough to make somebody nervous.

NFC wild card ain’t locked. The East ain’t locked, yet anyway after Sunday.





We put three, four wins together? The whole tone of the season flips.

Nobody wanna see a hot Dallas team in January.





We just gotta stack these dubs. No more sleepy starts.

No more self-inflicted heartbreak. No more “maybe next week.”





It’s GO-time. Even our biggest hater ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith had to give props.

Final Word From a Lifelong Delusional Cowboys Fan



Yes, I believe and I’m beyond delusional. This is our year!

Yes, they stressed me out so bad yesterday I needed to step outside twice.





But when that kick split the uprights and the Eagles went back to Philly in silence?

Every reason I ride for this team came rushing right back.



Hope ain’t a flaw — it’s the Cowboy Way.





So here’s the plan: Beat the Chiefs. Eat leftovers.

Fix the drops. Praise Dak.

Lean into the delusion. And keep swinging until the math says we can’t.





Because if this is the spark that changes the season? I wanna be front row in the chaos cheering:





HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS?!





Written by JuugMasterJay

Saturdays at 7 PM — The Red Room on 97.9 The Beat

IG: @JuugMasterJay