Get The Gift Holiday Shopping Spree

It’s “Justin” time for the holidays—and the magic starts now!

From November 24th to December 7th, 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 are joining forces with GetJustin.com. The Martin Law Firm, and Dick’s House of Sport to turn up the holiday giving in a big way.

We’re hooking up 200 winners through on-air giveaways and online contests!

This Christmas, GETJUSTIN.COM is putting smiles on kids’ faces with $200 Dick’s House of Sport gift cards so they can choose the gift that gets them moving. Bikes, scooters, sneakers, sports gear… if it inspires play, adventure, or activity, it’s on the list.

Be the 9th caller when you hear the “Get Justin, Get Joy” sounder to win and winners will join us for a PRIVATE giveaway shopping event with the winners and radio personalities.

HOW TO ENTER:

Listeners of KZMJ-FM and KBFB-FM who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area, are 18 years of age and older at the time of Sweepstakes registration will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) methods of Sweepstakes entry. To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

On-Air Participation

During the Sweepstakes Period, listen to the Station for the on-air announcement (the Get the Gift Sounder) for the 9th caller to contact the Station. Be the designated caller at the following numbers after the Bike Giveaway Sounder has been played.

For KZMJ-FM: Participants must dial 844-787-1945

For KBFB-FM: Participants must dial 844-787-1979

WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Sweepstakes participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Sweepstakes.

Correct callers will be encouraged to provide a reason as to why their child deserves a Gift for Christmas. Providing a reason is optional and does not affect a caller’s chance of winning.

Prior to the Justin Time for the Holiday – Get the Gift Giveaway Sounder being played, the style and size of the bicycle being given away during that timeslot will be announced. Winners entering on-air may not select the style and/or size of their Prize.

Eligible callers will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address).

The last day to enter via this entry method will be at 11:59 PM Sunday December 07, 2025.

Online Participation

Sweepstakes participants must register online through one of the Stations’ websites at www.majic945.com or www.thebeatdfw.com.

All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday December 07, 2025, or they will be void.

One entry per person per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.

In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.

Winners entering online will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received electronically.

All winners will be notified by phone and / or email and provided with further instructions.

All winners will receive an invitation to the Winners’ Event . The Event will take place on Saturday December 13, 2025, at SECRET LOCATION. Prizes shall be available for collection during this time.

Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) and a completed W9 form to claim the prize. Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.

Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.

All decisions made by the Stations and Station management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.