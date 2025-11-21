Listen Live
Close
Local

Get The Gift Holiday Shopping Spree

97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 are partnering with GetJustin.com. The Martin Law Firm and Dick's House of Sport to elevate the gift of giving just in time for the holidays.

Published on November 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

get the gift
Source: Radio One / Urban One

It’s “Justin” time for the holidays—and the magic starts now!

From November 24th to December 7th, 97.9 The Beat and Majic 94.5 are joining forces with GetJustin.com. The Martin Law Firm, and Dick’s House of Sport to turn up the holiday giving in a big way.

We’re hooking up 200 winners through on-air giveaways and online contests!

This Christmas, GETJUSTIN.COM is putting smiles on kids’ faces with $200 Dick’s House of Sport gift cards so they can choose the gift that gets them moving. Bikes, scooters, sneakers, sports gear… if it inspires play, adventure, or activity, it’s on the list.

Be the 9th caller when you hear the “Get Justin, Get Joy” sounder to win and winners will join us for a PRIVATE giveaway shopping event with the winners and radio personalities.

HOW TO ENTER:

  • Listeners of KZMJ-FM and KBFB-FM who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Dallas, Texas metropolitan area, are 18 years of age and older at the time of Sweepstakes registration will be able to take part in this Sweepstakes.

There are two (2) methods of Sweepstakes entry.  To participate in the Sweepstakes, listeners must do the following:

On-Air Participation

  • During the Sweepstakes Period, listen to the Station for the on-air announcement (the Get the Gift Sounder) for the 9th caller to contact the Station.  Be the designated caller at the following numbers after the Bike Giveaway Sounder has been played.

  • For KZMJ-FM: Participants must dial 844-787-1945
    • For KBFB-FM: Participants must dial 844-787-1979

    • WARNING: Online listeners to streamed broadcasts may experience a lag in transmissions due to buffering limitations. Sweepstakes participants should not rely on streamed broadcasts to participate in the Sweepstakes.
    • Correct callers will be encouraged to provide a reason as to why their child deserves a Gift for Christmas.  Providing a reason is optional and does not affect a caller’s chance of winning.
    • Prior to the Justin Time for the Holiday – Get the Gift Giveaway Sounder being played, the style and size of the bicycle being given away during that timeslot will be announced.  Winners entering on-air may not select the style and/or size of their Prize.
    • Eligible callers will be asked to verify their contact information (e.g. name, address, phone number, and email address).
    • The last day to enter via this entry method will be at 11:59 PM Sunday December 07, 2025.

    • Online Participation
    1. Sweepstakes participants must register online through one of the Stations’ websites at www.majic945.com or www.thebeatdfw.com.
    • All Internet entries must be received by 11:59pm local time on Sunday December 07, 2025, or they will be void.
    • One entry per person per email address during the Sweepstakes Period.  
    • In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of a participant’s online entry, the entry will be deemed to have been made by the authorized holder of the e-mail account at the time the entry was made.
    • Winners entering online will be selected by random drawing from among all eligible entries received electronically.
    • All winners will be notified by phone and / or email and provided with further instructions.
    • All winners will receive an invitation to the Winners’ Event .  The Event will take place on Saturday December 13, 2025, at SECRET LOCATION. Prizes shall be available for collection during this time.
    • Winners must provide valid identification (e.g. via valid state-issued driver’s license, passport or other government-issued I.D. containing the person’s name, date of birth, and photograph) and a completed W9 form to claim the prize.  Identification documents must match information previously provided to the Station.
    • Prizes will be awarded only upon winner verification and final approval by the Station.
    • All decisions made by the Stations and Station management regarding any aspect of this Sweepstakes are final.
    SEE ALSO

    More from 97.9 The Beat

    You May Also Like

    BET Music Matters A3C Showcase

    Mystikal’s Bond Request Rejected, Will Remain Behind Bars Until Trail

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala

    Megan Thee Stallion Sought Therapy At $240,000 Treatment Center After Milagro Gramz Shared Deepfake Porn Video of The Hip-Hop Star

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

    Digital Smoke: Offset & Finesse2tymes Trade Shots Online

    Hip-Hop Wired
    OLY M Parallel GS X

    Former Snowboarder Ryan Wedding Named Cocaine Boss By FBI

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Trending
    Dallas Skyline
    News

    Big Bet DFW: Sands Eyes Mega Resort in DFW. What It Means for the City

    Local

    Movie About the Life of “Mattress Mack” Headed to the Big Screen

    Holiday Music Survey
    Contests

    Win $500 In Holiday Cash

    Entertainment

    G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

    News

    Northern Lights Shine Over Texas

    97.9 The Beat

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Listen Live
    Close