WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue...

WNBA's CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA's latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

Published on November 18, 2025

WNBA: SEP 10 Atlanta Dream at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing

The WNBA’s latest collective bargaining agreement (CBA) proposal includes a maximum salary exceeding $1.1 million, with revenue sharing as a key component.

This marks a significant leap from previous agreements, aiming to provide more equitable pay and opportunities for players.

Under the proposed terms, the league minimum salary would rise to over $220,000, with an average salary surpassing $460,000.

These changes would impact more than 180 players in the first year alone, with salaries increasing over the duration of the agreement.

The WNBA and the players’ union extended negotiations to November 30, emphasizing the importance of reaching a transformative deal.

The players exercised their right to opt out of the current CBA last year, advocating for higher salaries, improved benefits, and a softer salary cap.

This proposal reflects those demands, aiming to address long-standing disparities in player compensation.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert expressed optimism, calling the potential agreement “transformational” and a step toward a brighter future for the league.

As negotiations continue, this proposal highlights the league’s commitment to fostering growth and equity, setting a new standard for professional women’s sports.

WNBA’s CBA Proposal: Max Salaries Over $1.1M With Revenue Sharing was originally published on 1075thefan.com

