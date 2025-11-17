Metta World Peace Shoots His Shot At The Dallas Mavericks

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Metta World Peace is shooting his shot at the Dallas Mavericks to be their new general manager after the recent firing of former GM Nico Harrison.

Nico Harrison is responsible for one of the worst trades in NBA history, when he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Metta says, “I think I’m suited to be the GM of the Dallas Mavericks. The reason I say that is because I have so muchexperience. Running a basketball business would be fairly easy; running a sports business is fairly easy at the highest level, whether it’s president or general manager. I’m running all operations.”

After 17 Seasons in the NBA, Metta continued building his resume.

Became a South Bay Lakers player development coach, he was the head coach for the Cal State LA women’s basketball team, and he recently signed to co-manage up-and-coming boxing star Chordale Booker.

If things don’t work out with Michael Finley and Matthew Ricciardi as interim, Metta World Peace might be next in line.