Mavericks Fire General Manager Nico Harrison

Sources tell Tim MacMahon and Shams Charania that the Dallas Mavericks and owner Patrick Dumont are expected to fire general manager Nico Harrison at 10 Am CST Tuesday.

General manager Nico Harrison has been fired by the Dallas Mavericks after a rocky start to their 2025-2026 NBA Season with a record of 3-7. Dallas has been struggling on both ends. They’re ranked near the bottom of the Western Conference in defensive efficiency despite having a defensive all-star like Anthony Davis, who was traded from the Lakers, and the overall number one pick, Cooper Flagg.

Assistant General Manager Michael Finley is expected to take over as interim as the team searches for a permanent replacement.

This change is happening not even a year after the franchise traded away its superstar player, Luka Dončić, to the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite LeBron not making his season debut yet, with Luka on the Lakers, their record is 7-3 this 2025- 2026 season. The Mavericks’ decision to trade Luka last season prior to the trade deadline was seen as a franchise-defining moment, while Luka quickly developed chemistry with Lakers head coach JJ Reddick and resurgent Austin Reaves. The mavericks have failed to find an offensive replacement in his absence. Though Kyrie Irving is now the team’s primary ball handler, he’s still out for the majority of the season as he recovers from his ACL surgery.

With Kyrie being out, D’Angelo Russell has picked up much of the ball-handling responsibility; however, there has been a struggle to generate constant team success as he and rookie Cooper Flagg have been listed as starting point guards while the team awaits Kyrie’s return.

NBA insider Marc Stein took to X, saying, “Nico Harrison’s exit from the Mavericks as GM after four-plus seasons is regarded as imminent and could happen as soon as today, @TheSteinLine has learned.”

ESPN reporter Tim MacMahon added, “I believe it is a matter of when, not if, Nico Harrison will be fired. There is a very, very strong likelihood that it would be this season. Maybe they can get things turned around, maybe he can go from sizzling to a more normal temperature,”

Harrison was hired in 2021 after a long tenure as a Nike executive. Harrison’s career in Dallas began with hope and optimism, especially after the 2022 run the Mavericks had, taking them to the Western Conference finals. Then, the team made pivotal roster changes that allowed the Mavericks to make it to the NBA finals in June 2024. After that, the Mavericks gave Harrison a multi-year contract extension.

