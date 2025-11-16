Listen Live
Get Your Friendsgiving Lit with These Fun Games

Make your Friendsgiving dinner more fun and memorable with these entertaining games. Let them know its all fun and games right!

November 16, 2025

Friends Eating Photo
Source: General / Radio One

Let’s be real, when I host Friendsgiving, it’s never just dinner. It’s a whole production, a vibe, an experience, a “wish-you-were-here” event. I’m talking big laughs, cute outfits, full plates, and memories that live rent-free in everybody’s camera roll. And because I don’t do boring, I put together my Top Friendsgiving Games to make sure your night is just as fun, messy, heartfelt, and unforgettable as mine. These are the games that get the group talking, bonding, screaming laughing, and spilling just a little tea — the Vicky J way.

Friendsgiving isn’t just about the food, it’s about the fun, the laughter, and those memories you’ll be talking about all year. So if you want to take your Friendsgiving from cute to iconic, these games always get the room lit, connected, and laughing until somebody cries.

Lyrically Correct 

Tower Cups

Bussa Move 

Yes No Game 

Trap Spelling Bee 

Or Take A Shot

Catch The Ball 

Tissue Pull

