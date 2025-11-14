DeSoto Marketplace: Grow DeSoto
🌱 A Local Incubator Reimagined by Neighborhood Evolution LLC
How a former ACE Hardware store became a thriving hub for small businesses, community connection & economic growth.
📖 Roots & Vision
DeSoto Marketplace — also known as Grow DeSoto Market Place — is a bold project by Neighborhood Evolution LLC (and local partners) to transform a 26,000-sq-ft former ACE Hardware into a community-focused incubator. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
The model: provide affordable, flexible leasing (starting around ~$250/month for small offices) to local entrepreneurs, and create a space where small businesses can grow without drowning in rent. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
More than just a mall — this is a place for co-working, retail, food, and services. Neighborhood Evolution’s vision is to repurpose big-box space and give it a second life for community-driven businesses. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
🚶 What You’ll Find There
DeSoto Marketplace now hosts about 35 small businesses: a mix of restaurants, retail shops, nonprofits, coworking offices, and more. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
- Restaurants & Food Vendors: Expect locally owned spots, including healthy & vegan options. [Focus Daily News]
- Retail & Services: Small boutiques, beauty shops, tax services, and community-focused retailers. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
- Office Space / Incubator: Private offices, conference rooms, coworking space — all designed to support early-stage entrepreneurs. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
- Shared Amenities & Events: Mentorship, business training, community-oriented events — designed to help entrepreneurs succeed. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
💼 Why It Matters for the Community
– The project is backed by the DeSoto Economic Development Corporation (EDC), making it a public-private partnership that intentionally supports local business growth. [Ash + Lime]
– It gives new and small business owners a chance to have a physical storefront or office without astronomical rent — a rare opportunity in retail. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
– By revitalizing an old anchor store, the Marketplace preserves the local architecture while creating a place for community gathering and economic empowerment. [Dallas Innovates]
📍 Visiting & What to Do There
Address: 324 E Belt Line Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115. [MapQuest]
When you walk in: explore the mix of vendors, grab a bite at one of the restaurants (vegan taco lovers, you’re going to vibe), or check out one of the entrepreneur offices.
Because this is also a coworking + incubator space, you might catch workshops, mentor-led sessions, or small pop-up events. Definitely a place to support local and witness innovation.
🔍 What’s Unique About This Space
- Flexible leases for micro-businesses, including very small retail or office footprints. [Ash + Lime]
- Affordable entry: start-ups don’t have to lock into massive long-term leases. [Epicos]
- On-site business mentorship: part of the incubator’s mission is to guide entrepreneurs from idea to growth. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
- Shared overhead: utilities, community event space, and shared resources help lower costs for business owners. [Neighborhood Evolution LLC]
🧭 How to Support or Get Involved
– If you’re a small business owner or artist: Look into applying for space. The marketplace was built to uplift local entrepreneurs.
– If you’re a community member: Visit, shop small, eat local. Every transaction supports real people chasing real dreams.
– If you want to learn: Attend a pitch-day, workshop, or open event — the incubator often hosts public-facing programming.