Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second "ErrTime" Remix

Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second "ErrTime" Remix

Published on November 13, 2025

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Cardi B has taken over the backend of the year and is not letting up at all.

Following the success of her sophomore album, “AM I THE DRAMA?” she blesses the streets with a remix to “ErrTime.” Which makes this the second remix to this record, but this one she grabbed Jeezy to pop his ish. The first remix to “ErrTime” featured Big Latto, which quickly became a fan favorite. Hearing Latto and Cardi on a song together for the first time in two years, the streets needed it.

The last time both MCs linked up for a song was on Latto’s “Put It On Da Floor Again”, which was a body bag for both rappers. Bringing Jeezy Tha Snowman in the fold just made things even sweeter. Users online have instantly been debating whether this “ErrTime” is better than the Latto version.

One thing is for sure, the ATL legend hopped on the song and did what he needed to do.

Bardi announced the remix hinting at Jeezy before it dropped saying, “Time to make the club fun again…ERRTIME The AM I THE DRAMA? (Snow Edition).”

As soon as fans saw the snowman, they knew what time it was. 



Cardi B Calls On Jeezy For The Second “ErrTime” Remix was originally published on hiphopwired.com

