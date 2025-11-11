Listen Live
Close
Sports

Cowboys Hit the Stretch Run: Pressure Mounting and No More Excuses

With the trade deadline over, the Cowboys face pressure to perform. No more rumors — just execution, leadership, and the road ahead.

Published on November 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Cowboys
Source: N/A / n/a


DALLAS — The trade deadline is DONE. Finished. Closed.
Now it’s all about what this team does with what they have.
And right now, the Cowboys are sitting in a cloud of pressure, questions, and energy louder than the stadium speakers.


Dallas ain’t quiet — the streets are talking, the media is talking, the fans are talking — and the team got no choice but to deal with it.



Jerry Pushed the Button — And He Pushed It HARD

This wasn’t a quiet deadline.

It wasn’t passive.

It wasn’t “let the season ride.”

Jerry flipped the Micah Parsons trade picks into REAL pieces:

✅ Quinnen Williams — elite defensive tackle, immediate upgrade

✅ Logan Wilson — experienced linebacker, defensive leader, tone-setter

Dallas finally got the help fans have been screaming for.

And now it’s time for the product on the field to match the energy in the headlines.

No more waiting for help.

No more asking who’s coming.

They’re here.

Now do something with it.


All eyes shift to coaching, execution, and the REAL on-field product.

So now the city is watching like:
“Jerry… this better pay off.”



Dak Still the Anchor


Amid the noise, Dak Prescott keeps being Dak — steady, composed, and laser-focused.


We defended him when Draymond tried to play him.
Draymond apologized, but the disrespect was already heard.


But the numbers tell their own truth:
✅ Nearly 80 career wins
✅ Over 200 TDs
✅ 31K+ passing yards
✅ Top 3 all-time in Cowboys history
✅ Nearly 100 passer rating


Dak ain’t running from the moment, even though he didn’t show the last two games.
He’s the one keeping the team afloat while the world throws shade at Dallas like it’s a sport.




A Team Healing Through the Noise



You can’t talk Cowboys right now without acknowledging the emotional weight still surrounding them.
Marshawn Kneeland’s passing hit deep.
The locker room felt it.
The staff felt it.
The fanbase felt it.


Football doesn’t stop.
Life does.
And the Cowboys had to process both at the same time.



The Rumors Don’t Stop Just Because The Deadline Did


Maxx Crosby rumors?
Still floating.
Fans still want another splash signing and the offseason can’t get here fast enough.
Fans still think something wild could happen — even though the deadline is long past.


That’s Dallas energy.
We always expect something big.
Even when it’s not possible.


But now?
Everything is in the hands of the guys in uniform.
The “woulda coulda shoulda” stuff is dead.


The Road Ahead



Here’s the truth:

The deadline is over
The roster is locked
The schedule ain’t getting easier
The pressure is REAL



This ain’t the time for hypotheticals.
This is the time for production.
For execution.
For heart.


No more excuses.
No more distractions.
No more waiting for someone else to save the season.
It’s go time.



Final Word



This Cowboys team has been through drama, loss, noise, and rumors — and now the path is clear: produce or get produced.


The narrative is no longer about trades or “maybe we get Maxx.”
It’s about what this team does with who’s already here.


The deadline is done.
Now the business begins.



Focus Keyphrases:
Cowboys latest news, Dallas Cowboys update, Dak Prescott leadership, Cowboys pressure, Cowboys post-deadline outlook



Written by JuugMasterJay
Catch me in The Red Room, Saturdays at 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat
IG: @JuugMasterJay

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Max B

Freed The Wave: 9 Artists Max B Needs To Collab With Now That He’s Home

Hip-Hop Wired
2025 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside

OutKast Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, Andre 3000 Gets Emotional

Hip-Hop Wired
Max B

The Wave God Is Free: Max B Finally Released From Prison

Hip-Hop Wired
Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour - Atlanta, GA

Rod Wave Arrested On Drug & Weapon Charges Just After Grammy Nod Annoucement

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | Doja Cat | 2025-10-02
Contests

Register To Win Tickets To Doja Cat Ma Vie Tour

Entertainment

From Snowfall to Stardom: Gail Bean’s Glow-Up

News

What Happens If SNAP Stops? What You Should Know And Do To Protect Yourself

DFW Fall Career Fair
Work

5 Reasons to Attend the DFW Career Fair

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close