NBA Green Calls Dak a “Bum”

DALLAS – Alright — we gotta talk about this mess. NBA chump, I mean champ turned podcast provocateur Draymond Green called Dak Prescott a “bum.” Then he backpedaled and apologized—barely. While the word “sorry” came out of his mouth, the respect? That’s still missing.





Let’s break this down, for every Cowboys fan who’s tired of hearing this. Dak isn’t perfect—nobody is. But the narrative that he’s a liability? That’s weak. Green spoke the words. Then he walked them back. But a correction only counts if you still stand on business. Green didn’t. He just backtracked.







The Blow: Green’s Podcast Moment





On his podcast, Green dropped the line:





“He is getting some numbers and they stink… Dak’s a bum. They will never win with Dak.”





He argued that “when the money’s on the line, Dak can’t deliver.” That’s a claim. And then he said he didn’t believe Dak’s a bum and offered an apology. Feels more like damage control than accountability, especially after the heat he took on social media and from various sports writers.











The Numbers: Dak’s Not a Bum—He’s Proven





You cannot just call someone a “bum” when the numbers do not support that. Let’s lay it out:



Career win–loss record (regular season): approximately 79-51-1.

Career TD-INT ratio: roughly 230 touchdowns to 88 interceptions.

Career passing yards: over 33,000 passing yards and climbing; he sits second in Cowboys franchise history behind Tony Romo, whom he should easily pass this season barring anything catastrophic, by only around 1,000 yards.

Career passer rating: around 98.2 and still trending upward—among the QB efficiency leaders.







These stats don’t scream “bum.” They scream veteran leader, franchise QB, someone who gets it done. Now as a whole, Cowboy’s Nation, we know

Dak needs to win the big or at least string some playoff wins together to get this monkey off his back, but to call Prescott a bum is clearly wild work!





But Green Said “When It Matters”





Here’s the issue: Green’s complaint hinges wholly on playoff performance. He says Dak can’t show up when stakes are high. Fine—challenge accepted. But to call someone a “bum”? That turns criticism into disrespect. Now Green issues a weak apology:





“Just as a fellow athlete, I’d be pissed off if another athlete was saying ‘Draymond is a bum.’ I’d be pissed. So I’m man enough to say when I was wrong… I was definitely wrong on that.”





Great. But he didn’t retract the content of the claim—only the label. So either you stand by your critique or you don’t drop the dig in the first place. Green dropped it. Then tried to hide behind “I was wrong” after the backlash. If Dak is such a bum why are you lobbying for him to come play for your Pittsburg Steelers?! C’mon man stop the CAP!



Cowboys Nation: Don’t Let It Slide





Cowboys fans have been both celebrated and criticized for believing in Dak. When someone from a national platform like Green’s throws that shade, it hurts because it echoes a bigger narrative: Dallas always comes up short.





But this isn’t about dyed-in-the-star nostalgia—it’s about context and respect:



Dak has held this franchise down with injuries, coaching changes, and media noise tried to knock him down.

The record shows wins, stats, and steady play.

The playoff critique? Legitimate topic. But the “bum” tag? No. That shifts the focus from healthy critique to just disrespect.





Final Word





Draymond Green—in my opinion a slightly above average player. Big voice. But this time he messed up. Calling Dak a “bum”? Weak move. Apologizing? Expected.

What he needs now is to stand on what he saying. If you believe Dak falls short in the playoffs—fine. Make the case with depth. Don’t hide behind an insult, then say “my bad” when the crowd shows up.





Dak Prescott isn’t perfect. But he doesn’t deserve the “bum” label. Not with nearly 80 wins, over 200 touchdowns, and efficiency majority of QBs would kill for.





Draymond, back up your talk—or don’t talk it at all.



Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7 PM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay