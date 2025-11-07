LaRusell and Hollywood Zay Broke It Down

Real talk: what happens at home matters more than you think. Studies show that kids whose parents talk with them, play with them, and give them learning tools early on have stronger academic skills by 5th grade (ScienceDaily, 2017). Early home life doesn’t just affect school—it shapes brain development, mental health, and emotional resilience into their teen years (Frontiers for Young Minds, 2023).

Small moves make a big impact. Words you speak, puzzles you play together, and the emotional stability you provide build problem-solving skills and confidence (Collaboration for Children, n.d.). On the flip side, stress, instability, or lack of engagement can hold a child back, no matter how good their school or neighborhood is.

That’s why it’s so dope that Larusell and Hollywood Zay are bringing attention to this. They’re reminding us that healing your home is part of your own growth journey. It’s not just about the next generation—it’s about breaking cycles, being intentional, and creating spaces where love and learning thrive.

Here’s the real takeaway: Pause and evaluate your habits, your space, your routines. Ask yourself: Are my home interactions building up the next generation, or just treading water? The healing starts at home. The growth starts with you. Because when the home is grounded in love, engagement, and purpose, the child in that home doesn’t just survive—they thrive.

