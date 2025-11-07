Listen Live

Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
Jaylen Brown Out Here Running a Full Paint-and-Spray Defense

Published on November 7, 2025

Boston might be running the Celtics, but apparently they’re also running Jaylen Brown’s hairline. The Celtics star recently admitted on a livestream that 10 years of chasing championships and handling stress pushed him into early balding. I wonder if Lebron ever called him back with all that “THEY CAUGHT US” energy?

This season, he’s been channeling Carlos Boozer, rocking spray-on coverage to keep his hair looking full — and it’s leaving a trail of chaos wherever he goes.

The hairline went viral in just the second game of the season, when a drive to the rim left OG Anunoby’s white jersey permanently marked with a big black streak. The moment was captured by an account with just a few followers filming their TV — and it immediately exploded online.

At the time, nobody realized this would just be the first of many “paint incidents” for Brown this year.Jaylen Brown’s paint job been working overtime again.

Wednesday night, while the Celtics handled the Wizards with ease, Brown’s fake-ahhh hairline once again refused to stay in its lane.

He dropped 35 points, but the real highlight wasn’t the buckets — it was the touch-up transfer. At some point in the game, Jaylen’s edge-enhancement decided to play defense of its own and ended up all over Wizards rookie Kyshawn George’s jersey.

Brown responded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by saying “AI is getting outta hand.”

George was the third player this season to have Brown’s fake hair dirty up his jersey. Detroit Pistons wing Ron Holland also got got earlier this season and looked absolutely flabbergasted over his newfound stain.

Man, the lesson here real simple if you playin’ the Celtics, do not wear a white jersey, white undershirt, or anything that might show stains, ‘cause Jaylen Brown out here running a full paint-and-spray defense.

Bruh sweatin’ like he clocked in for overtime at Sherwin-Williams. All that hard work he doin’ without Tatum in the lineup — and I get it, he gotta carry the squad — but that spray-on hairline out there clockin’ more minutes than Payton Pritchard.

Every time he drives the lane, somebody else end up lookin’ like they lost a fight with a Sharpie.

And let’s be real — Brown ain’t fooling’ nobody. Boozer walked so Jaylen could run… to the barbershop with a bottle of Just For Men…and if you think i’m being tough on him you obviously haven’t seen the memes online

Even the announcers in The NBA are roasting him..

We’ll keep our eye on this story — but not too close, ‘cause that paint might still be wet. – Follow me on social @hollywoodzay and catch me on the nationally syndicated Posted On The Corner Sports Minute here on 979 The Beat and across the country weekdays after 4pm.

