Dallas Cowboys Defensive End Marshawn Kneeland Dies At 24
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson’s Journey Hits Film — DFW Was Along the Way

The biopic dives deep into Michael Jackson’s artistry, family roots, and the moments that shaped his journey to global fame.

Published on November 6, 2025

"All We Imagine As Light" Red Carpet - The 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

The King of Pop is moonwalking back into the spotlight. Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Michael, the upcoming biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Emancipation), chronicling the life, legacy, and unmatched influence of Michael Jackson.

Portraying the icon is Jackson’s real-life nephew, Jaafar Jackson, whose transformation has fans buzzing. The trailer opens with Michael in the studio alongside Quincy Jones (played by Kendrick Sampson), setting the stage for a journey through his groundbreaking music and personal evolution. Viewers get glimpses of Jackson’s childhood, Thriller era, and unforgettable live performances, all backed by his 1982 hit “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.”

The film features a powerhouse cast including Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson, Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, and Kat Graham as Diana Ross. Miles Teller plays Jackson’s attorney and adviser, John Branca. The script comes from John Logan (Rango, Alien: Covenant), with production led by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain.

Jackson’s history with Dallas runs deep. He brought The Jacksons’ Victory Tour to Texas Stadium on July 13, 1984, where Eddie Van Halen joined him on stage for an electrifying performance of “Beat It.” Four years later, he returned for a three-night run at Reunion Arena during the BAD World Tour in April 1988—even stopping by the Justin Boot Co. factory in Fort Worth before his first show.

The Jacksons Perform At Texas Stadium
Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

The Jacksons Perform At Texas Stadium

Michael moonwalks into theaters on April 24, 2026, promising an intimate look at the man, the music, and the magic that made him the King of Pop.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

