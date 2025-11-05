Listen Live
Plano City Council Considers Ending DART Partnership

Plano’s City Council will meet on November 5th to discuss ending its decades-long partnership with DART.

Published on November 5, 2025

Dallas DART train
Source: Kirkikis / Getty

TRENDING: DART Train Fire Halts Downtown Service, Sends Six to Hospital

Plano has partnered with the DART transit system for decades, contributing around $2.2 billion since 1983. For years, they have made repeated service requests for updates and have also requested a date to demonstrate the return on their investment. In 2023, DART spent $304.1 million on bus service, with $11.5 million spent in Plano. 4.11% of the bus stops in the DART system are in Plano. 

On November 5th, the Plano City Council will hold a special meeting to discuss and prepare to end mass transit (DART), which has brought economic opportunities to Plano. Looking at Toyota, JP Morgan, and Liberty Mutual. They will lose the ability to take the train downtown or to the DFW airport. Plano is a key differentiator from a landlocked city of toll roads.

