Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas

Published on November 5, 2025

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes get out the vote in Cypress.
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Governor Greg Abbott stirred conversation online after posting on X (formerly Twitter) that he would “impose a 100 percent tariff” on anyone moving from New York City to Texas. The remark, made Monday night, appeared to be a teasing response to the growing number of New Yorkers relocating to the Lone Star State.

Abbott’s post came on the eve of New York City’s mayoral election, where Democrat Zohran Mamdani leads in the polls against independent candidate and former governor Andrew Cuomo, as well as Republican Curtis Sliwa. While Abbott didn’t elaborate on his statement, it quickly drew attention from both supporters and critics, many of whom debated whether he was joking or making a broader point about migration trends and policy differences between states.

In economic terms, a tariff is a tax imposed by a government on imported goods or services. It’s typically used in international trade to make foreign products more expensive than domestic ones.

For the record, individuals can’t be “taxed” for moving between U.S. states.

Gov. Abbott Threatens ‘100% Tariff’ On New Yorkers Moving to Texas was originally published on theboxhouston.com

