Cowboys Land Linebacker Logan Wilson In Trade With Cincinnati Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defense ahead of the NFL trade deadline, finalizing a deal to acquire middle linebacker Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals, according to sources. The move comes just hours after team owner Jerry Jones hinted at a significant transaction. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the trade.

On Monday (November 3rd), Jones told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that the Cowboys had “made a trade” before Tuesday’s league deadline, sparking widespread speculation. It now appears that Wilson is the player heading to Dallas, a move intended to strengthen the core of the Cowboys’ defense.

Wilson, originally drafted by Cincinnati in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wyoming, has established himself as one of the league’s most dependable linebackers over the past five seasons. For the 2025-26 season, Wilson has totaled 46 combined tackles (19 solo, 27 assisted) over the first nine games.

Wilson is currently in the first year of a four-year, $36 million contract extension he signed in July 2023. The deal has two years remaining after the conclusion of the current season, providing Dallas with a long-term solution at the position.

The addition of Wilson addresses a critical need for the Cowboys, bringing a proven, high-caliber player to the middle of their defensive unit. His reputation as a tough and instinctive player should provide an immediate impact as the team pushes toward the postseason.

Source | ESPN