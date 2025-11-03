Día de los Muertos & Why It Matters in Texas🤠

Every October 27- 31st and November 1–3, the Latin community — especially in Texas — comes together to honor Día de los Muertos (“Day of the Dead”). Unlike a holiday of sorrow, it’s a celebration of memory, life, and connection. In Texas, this tradition bridges cultures, preserves heritage, and celebrates the stories that keep us rooted. 🌻🕯️

🤍 Why It’s Especially Important for Texans 🌵

Texas holds one of the largest Mexican-heritage populations in the U.S., making Día de los Muertos not just cultural — but communal. It’s a way to honor identity, share space, and strengthen ties across generations. 🪶

San Antonio: Muertos Fest fills Hemisfair Park with art, altars, and live music. 🎶

Muertos Fest fills Hemisfair Park with art, altars, and live music. 🎶 Houston: Hosts citywide altar exhibits and parades celebrating Latinx artistry. 🌺

Hosts citywide altar exhibits and parades celebrating Latinx artistry. 🌺 Dallas–Fort Worth: Neighborhoods like Oak Cliff and Garland bring families together for colorful community celebrations. 🕯️

It’s also a powerful act of representation — reaffirming pride and visibility for Latinx Texans in public spaces, art, and education. 🌈