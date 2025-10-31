Listen Live
Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate "Black Halloween"

Published on October 31, 2025

Halloween in London
Source: Anadolu / Getty

Leave it up to our kinfolk on social media to make Halloween funnier than it already is.

Between the candy sales, the creative costumes, and the other shenanigans that come this time of the year, social media has exploded with a new trend. “I Hate Black Halloween…” has been bubbling for the past few days, complete with some of the most hilarious costume ideas we have seen!

If Black Twitter (or is it “Xitter”) doesn’t do anything else, we will definitely pick the right time to be unserious.

Check out some of the brouhaha below!

Black Twitter Shares Why They Hate “Black Halloween” was originally published on hotspotatl.com

