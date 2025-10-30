Listen Live
Art & Design

From Chemo to Creativity: Reuben Cheatem Found Purpose in Paint

A Dallas artist transforms his cancer journey into color, faith, and resilience with his exhibition Healed.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reuben Cheatem
Source: Radio – One / Urban One

When Dallas artist Reuben Cheatem was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, his world stopped — but his art didn’t. What started as pain became purpose, leading to his powerful exhibition H.E.A.L.E.D. which stands for Hope, Encouragement, and Love Evaded Darkness.

In his interview, Reuben opened up about the journey that began with what he thought was food poisoning. After months of misdiagnoses, a fourth ER visit finally revealed a tumor in his colon. Surgery and six grueling months of chemotherapy followed — but so did a creative rebirth.

“Painting helped me heal,” Reuben said. “It reminded me that being vulnerable has value — not just for me, but for anyone who needs hope.” His Healed collection now features over 20 vibrant pieces, each paired with personal stories from his treatment. Instead of dark tones, Reuben filled the room with bright colors to represent life after pain.

Reuben Cheatem
Source: Radio – One / Urban One

Reuben Cheatem
Source: Radio – One / Urban One
Reuben Cheatem
Source: Radio – One / Urban One

He credits his wife for standing by him through every chemo session, and his faith for keeping him grounded. “There’s always someone you can talk to,” he said. “You don’t have to be an artist to tell your story.” Reuben also urged listeners — especially Black men — to take their health seriously: “Don’t self-diagnose. Get checked early. Listen to your body.”

And when he’s painting, the soundtrack is smooth — a mix of jazz, Latin rhythms, and a little old-school hip-hop. “My first hip-hop tape was Snoop’s,” he laughed. “I played it ‘til it broke.”

Catch Reuben’s H.E.A.L.E.D exhibition at the South Dallas Cultural Center through this weekend and follow his journey on Instagram @rcheatemartist.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

Related Tags

Art
More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

US-POLITICS-TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft Remains Mum Following Donald Trump's AI-Generated 'Halo' Slop

Hip-Hop Wired
Humorous Halloween Skeleton in Sunglasses Smoking Cigarette

Lift Your Spirits With Our 2025 Halloween Cannabis Gift Guide

Hip-Hop Wired
Snap Partner Summit 2024

DDG & Halle Bailey Drop Domestic Violence Order Requests Against Each Other

Hip-Hop Wired
Anti-ICE demonstration in Chicago

Virginia Pub Owner Ruffles MAGA Feathers With Anti-Trump Shirts

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Entertainment

G Herbo Talks ‘Lil Herb,’ Independence, and Growth on The Morning Hustle

CONTEST RULES
Contest Rules

Radio One General Promotional Rules

15 Items
Sports

Russell Westbrook “Hated That Fake Sh-t” LeBron James Was On, Social Media Reacts To Beef

18 Items
Entertainment

From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close