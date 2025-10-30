From Chemo to Creativity: Reuben Cheatem Found Purpose in Paint
When Dallas artist Reuben Cheatem was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, his world stopped — but his art didn’t. What started as pain became purpose, leading to his powerful exhibition H.E.A.L.E.D. which stands for Hope, Encouragement, and Love Evaded Darkness.
In his interview, Reuben opened up about the journey that began with what he thought was food poisoning. After months of misdiagnoses, a fourth ER visit finally revealed a tumor in his colon. Surgery and six grueling months of chemotherapy followed — but so did a creative rebirth.
“Painting helped me heal,” Reuben said. “It reminded me that being vulnerable has value — not just for me, but for anyone who needs hope.” His Healed collection now features over 20 vibrant pieces, each paired with personal stories from his treatment. Instead of dark tones, Reuben filled the room with bright colors to represent life after pain.
He credits his wife for standing by him through every chemo session, and his faith for keeping him grounded. “There’s always someone you can talk to,” he said. “You don’t have to be an artist to tell your story.” Reuben also urged listeners — especially Black men — to take their health seriously: “Don’t self-diagnose. Get checked early. Listen to your body.”
And when he’s painting, the soundtrack is smooth — a mix of jazz, Latin rhythms, and a little old-school hip-hop. “My first hip-hop tape was Snoop’s,” he laughed. “I played it ‘til it broke.”
Catch Reuben’s H.E.A.L.E.D exhibition at the South Dallas Cultural Center through this weekend and follow his journey on Instagram @rcheatemartist.
The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack