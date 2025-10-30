From Chemo to Creativity: Reuben Cheatem Found Purpose in Paint

Source: Radio – One / Urban One

When Dallas artist Reuben Cheatem was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, his world stopped — but his art didn’t. What started as pain became purpose, leading to his powerful exhibition H.E.A.L.E.D. which stands for Hope, Encouragement, and Love Evaded Darkness.

✕ In his interview, Reuben opened up about the journey that began with what he thought was food poisoning. After months of misdiagnoses, a fourth ER visit finally revealed a tumor in his colon. Surgery and six grueling months of chemotherapy followed — but so did a creative rebirth. “Painting helped me heal,” Reuben said. “It reminded me that being vulnerable has value — not just for me, but for anyone who needs hope.” His Healed collection now features over 20 vibrant pieces, each paired with personal stories from his treatment. Instead of dark tones, Reuben filled the room with bright colors to represent life after pain.

Source: Radio – One / Urban One

Source: Radio – One / Urban One

Source: Radio – One / Urban One