Family Shuts Down Baton Rouge Rapper Death Rumors

47-year-old Baton Rouge Rapper Young Bleed is currently fighting for his life in the ICU just a few days following the Cash Money Verzuz No Limit.

Rumors have been floating around on social media about bleeds passing.

Bleeds’ mom says that she was flooded with calls and social media posts with the fake news of her son’s passing. His sister Tedra put out a message on the family’s behalf confirming that he is alive and in the ICU. The family asked fans not to post RIP messages out of respect.

On Saturday, Bleed was full of energy on stage when he performed his hit “how ya do that” for ComplexCon. But has since suffered from a medical emergency.

The story is still developing.