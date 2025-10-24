Joseline Hernandez On About Sobriety, Self-Love & Finding Balance

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Joseline Hernandez is stepping into a new era — one built on self-love, healing, and honesty. The reality TV star and artist, known as The Puerto Rican Princess, recently opened up about her journey to stay fit while maintaining her sobriety.

After years of battling alcohol and substance abuse, Joseline says she’s proud of how far she’s come — but admits it’s still a daily process. In a recent video, she shared how going sober brought major changes, not just mentally but physically too.

“Once you go sober after so many years of drugs, you gotta find your way,” she said. “You never knew your real weight — it’s been, like, altered.”

Joseline said she’s learning to appreciate her curves and her body, even when she feels the pressure to be stricter with her diet. “It’s just one of those days where I’m like, gotta cut the sugar, gotta cut this out,” she said, laughing about the constant balance between discipline and self-acceptance.

She also dropped a gem in The Shade Room’s comments, announcing that her “Untold Story” documentary is on the way — a project she hopes will inspire others fighting similar battles.

Fans filled her comments with love, praising her transparency and resilience.

These days, Joseline says her focus isn’t just on fitness or fame — it’s on being the best version of herself for her family and fans.

She might’ve been that girl before, but now she’s proving that growth, grace, and gratitude look just as good as glam.

