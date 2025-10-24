Listen Live
News

Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

The toy store we grew up on is back — just not how you remember it. Grapevine, you’re up first.

Published on October 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Shopping for Toys at Toys R Us
Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

Nostalgia alert — Toys “R” Us is spinning the block just in time for the holidays. The OG toy giant is back with 30 new stores nationwide, bringing that childhood magic into 2025.

Don’t get too hyped though, DFW — there’s no flagship store in the area (yet). But the brand did drop a seasonal pop-up inside Grapevine Mills Mall, and it’s open now for holiday shoppers who wanna feel like kids again.

Two more Texas spots are part of the rollout — one in Lubbock and another in San Antonio — both already open and stacked with toys, games, and nostalgia-heavy energy.

If you remember, Toys “R” Us went bankrupt back in 2017, but the brand got scooped up by WHP Global in 2021 and started plotting its comeback. Since then, they’ve popped up in places like Houston, Chicago, Mall of America, and New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, plus a travel-sized store at DFW Airport.

Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group, says this comeback is just phase one: “We’re bringing that classic Toys ‘R’ Us experience back — just in time for the most important season of the year.”

So yeah, no giant giraffe standing guard in Dallas this year, but Grapevine Mills got the goods. Stop by, relive your childhood, and maybe cop a little something for your inner kid or your real one.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

toys r us

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

We Played 'Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' In Mouse Mode & Actually Enjoyed It

Hip-Hop Wired
Rick Owens: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025

Cardi B Puts Down $250K On Upcoming UFC 321 Main Event

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown And T.I. Host Velvet Nightclub

Chris Brown’s Biggest Op, Kevin McCall Is Still Big Mad, Team Breezy Gives Him The Dueces

Hip-Hop Wired
President Trump Makes Statement In The Oval Office

Gross: Trump's Obsession In Getting Project 2025 Co-Author Laid

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
School photo
News

Lake Highlands Teen Stabbed Breaking Up Bus Fight

2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
News

Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Trending
9 Items

Trending

News

They Destroyed The White House For Trump’s Ballroom—And The Photos Are Devastating

Movies

From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close