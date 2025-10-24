Toys “R” Us Back Outside — Holiday Pop-Up Hits Grapevine Mills

Source: Najlah Feanny / Getty

Nostalgia alert — Toys “R” Us is spinning the block just in time for the holidays. The OG toy giant is back with 30 new stores nationwide, bringing that childhood magic into 2025.

Don’t get too hyped though, DFW — there’s no flagship store in the area (yet). But the brand did drop a seasonal pop-up inside Grapevine Mills Mall, and it’s open now for holiday shoppers who wanna feel like kids again.

Two more Texas spots are part of the rollout — one in Lubbock and another in San Antonio — both already open and stacked with toys, games, and nostalgia-heavy energy.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

If you remember, Toys “R” Us went bankrupt back in 2017, but the brand got scooped up by WHP Global in 2021 and started plotting its comeback. Since then, they’ve popped up in places like Houston, Chicago, Mall of America, and New Jersey’s American Dream Mall, plus a travel-sized store at DFW Airport.

Gideon Schlessinger, CEO of Go! Retail Group, says this comeback is just phase one: “We’re bringing that classic Toys ‘R’ Us experience back — just in time for the most important season of the year.”

So yeah, no giant giraffe standing guard in Dallas this year, but Grapevine Mills got the goods. Stop by, relive your childhood, and maybe cop a little something for your inner kid or your real one.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack