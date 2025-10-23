Listen Live
Built from the Ground Up: Weston Bronco x Dallas Mavs

From mom’s living room to the Mavericks court — Weston Bronco’s Dallas drip just went luxury.

Published on October 22, 2025

Dallas-born brand Weston Bronco, founded by brothers Tori and X, has gone from creating hand-painted clothes for classmates to collaborating with the Dallas Mavericks on one of the team’s first luxury streetwear collections.

Long before collaborating with the Dallas Mavericks, the duo was known at school for their one-of-one designs — painting SpongeBob on jeans, making custom headbands, and turning every hallway into a fashion runway. What started in their mom’s living room became the foundation for a Dallas-made movement that celebrates originality and hustle.

That same creative energy led to an unexpected moment outside the Virgin Hotel, where Tori was delivering custom pieces to Lil Wayne. By pure chance, he crossed paths with Mark Cuban, who was instantly intrigued by their work. After a quick conversation, Cuban shared his email and said he’d show one of their tees to his daughter. The brothers never stopped believing — even when they didn’t hear back right away.

Their persistence paid off when X began designing custom guitar covers for Justin the Guitar Slayer, who performed at the opening of the Mavs games and caught the eye of Alison Panasik, Mavs Vice President of Brand Identity. “We see all these cool things you guys are doing—would you like a shot?” she asked. That moment marked the beginning of something special, and that shot turned into history.

Today, Weston Bronco x Dallas Mavericks delivers one of the league’s first luxury streetwear collaborations, fusing high-quality fabrics, bold design, and deep Dallas pride.

From their mom’s living room to the home of the Dallas Mavericks, Weston Bronco is proof that Dallas creativity hits different.

Fans can shop the exclusive collection inside the American Airlines Center at Victory Park and North Fan Shop Hangar Locations.

Learn more at MavsShop.com

