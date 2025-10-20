Capital Murder Trial Begins For North Texas Fugitive

Source: new look casting / Getty

Today in Kaufman County begins the capital murder trial of 33-year-old Trevor McEuen, who is being accused of killing his neighbor, 35-year-old Aaron Martinez, in Forney, Texas, on May 1, 2023. Investigators say McEuen shot Aaron multiple times and later confessed to what he did after being in a standoff with SWAT.

In May, Mceuen removed his court-ordered ankle monitor at 5:33 a.m. that morning and disappeared in Zandt County. Mceuen is also being accused of setting the house on fire before officers arrived.

He was eventually found on June 2, hiding in a hole underneath his grandparents’ house near Grand Saline in Van Zandt County after a month-long manhunt. His capture was announced by Sheriff Bryan Beavers of Kaufman County.

This caused a delay in his initial trial date, which was set for May 5. McEuen was staying with relatives in Van Zandt County awaiting trial after posting a $2 million bond in December 2024. He previously posted a $2 million bond in September 2024 but was arrested shortly after for violating the terms of his release. While out on bond, the Martinez family accused McEuen of harassing them and held community events to help raise awareness.

Mceuen is facing capital murder charges, arson, and 4 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; he had previously been released on bond twice despite the protest from victims’ families. Jury selection concluded last week, and the trial will begin October 20th. The judge is not allowing any cameras in the courtroom; however, reporters from certain news outlets will be allowed inside.

TRENDING: North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement