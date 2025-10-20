Dallas Shows Up Big for Women’s Soccer

Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Under gray skies and stadium lights, Dallas Trinity FC made history at the Cotton Bowl this weekend — not for the score, but for the story.

More than 22,800 fans packed the stands for the State Fair Clásico, setting a new record for the largest attendance at a professional women’s sporting event in Texas. The hometown team faced Club América Femenil, one of Mexico’s most decorated women’s squads, in a matchup that felt bigger than soccer.

The energy was electric. Dallas burgundy mixed with América’s bold yellow and blue, and for one rainy afternoon, the Cotton Bowl turned into a festival of unity. U.S. and Mexico flags waved side by side, families cheered, and the sound of drums echoed through Fair Park — proof that the women’s game can command the main stage.

Though Trinity fell 3-1, their goal — a perfect header from 18-year-old Sealey Strawn — sparked joy across the crowd. For captain Amber Wisner, moments like this show how far the game has come: “We’re not just playing matches. We’re building something bigger here in Dallas.”

The record also surpassed the attendance from a Dallas Wings game earlier this year, showing the city’s growing love for women’s sports. Even Club América called it their most attended game ever on U.S. soil — a win for both sides.

And because it was the State Fair, halftime came with a twist — competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut devoured 114 Crab & Mozzarella Arancini in just ten minutes, earning the crowd’s loudest cheers of the day.

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will face DC Power back at the Cotton Bowl on November 2 at 4 p.m.

Rain or shine, Dallas pulled up — and proved that when it comes to women’s sports, this city always shows love.

