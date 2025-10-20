Listen Live
Sports

Dallas Shows Up Big for Women’s Soccer

Rain couldn’t stop the moment — Dallas showed up and showed out for the biggest women’s soccer crowd in Texas history.

Published on October 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Trinity FC v Tampa Bay Sun FC - USL Super League
Source: Omar Vega / Getty

Under gray skies and stadium lights, Dallas Trinity FC made history at the Cotton Bowl this weekend — not for the score, but for the story.

More than 22,800 fans packed the stands for the State Fair Clásico, setting a new record for the largest attendance at a professional women’s sporting event in Texas. The hometown team faced Club América Femenil, one of Mexico’s most decorated women’s squads, in a matchup that felt bigger than soccer.

The energy was electric. Dallas burgundy mixed with América’s bold yellow and blue, and for one rainy afternoon, the Cotton Bowl turned into a festival of unity. U.S. and Mexico flags waved side by side, families cheered, and the sound of drums echoed through Fair Park — proof that the women’s game can command the main stage.

Though Trinity fell 3-1, their goal — a perfect header from 18-year-old Sealey Strawn — sparked joy across the crowd. For captain Amber Wisner, moments like this show how far the game has come: “We’re not just playing matches. We’re building something bigger here in Dallas.”

The record also surpassed the attendance from a Dallas Wings game earlier this year, showing the city’s growing love for women’s sports. Even Club América called it their most attended game ever on U.S. soil — a win for both sides.

And because it was the State Fair, halftime came with a twist — competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut devoured 114 Crab & Mozzarella Arancini in just ten minutes, earning the crowd’s loudest cheers of the day.

Next up, Dallas Trinity FC will face DC Power back at the Cotton Bowl on November 2 at 4 p.m.

Rain or shine, Dallas pulled up — and proved that when it comes to women’s sports, this city always shows love.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

dallas wings Kickback Jazzi Black Mexico

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Second Round Of No Kings Protests Sweep The U.S.

A New Low: Donald Trump Posts AI-Video of Himself Dumping Human Waste On No Kings Protestors From A Fighter Jet

Hip-Hop Wired

Instead of The Epstein Files, Donald Trump Releases Fellow Fraudster George Santos

Hip-Hop Wired
NBA YoungBoy In Concert

NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Gets Clipped

Hip-Hop Wired
Congressional Lawmakers Continue Work On Funding Bill After Government Shuts Down

Obama Hater Mitch McConnell Falls After ICE Protester Run-In

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Immigration Activists Groups Hold Large March In Dallas
Politics

North Texas Turned Up for Democracy: Locals Join ‘No Kings’ Movement

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction
Entertainment

Spooktacular Scares: Top Haunted House Thrills in DFW

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

Music

Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close