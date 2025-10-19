Listen Live
Spooktacular Scares: Top Haunted House Thrills in DFW

Uncover the spookiest thrills and chills at the must-visit haunted houses across the DFW.

Published on October 19, 2025

Scarrigan Farms Haunted Attraction
It’s Finally Haunted House SZN! Grab a hoodie, some shoes you don’t care about & your friends. And Explore these Top Haunted Houses in the DFW.

  • Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, TX
  • Moxley Manor in Bedford, TX
  • Cutting Edge Haunted House in Fort Worth, TX
  • Reindeer Manor in Grand Prairie, TX
  • The Parker House in Denton, TX
  • JunkYard Haunted House in Dallas, TX
  • Six Flags Over Texas “Fright Fest” in Arlington,TX

This past Friday I went to Six Flags Over Texas “Fright Fest”. My favorite haunted house theme was The Conjuring. I literally had my sweater over my face the whole time. Did you peep the nun in my TikTok wow the costumes were absolutely on point, felt like I was in the movie. Walking through the haunted house had a scare that made me jump every twist and turn, the excitement of being sacred definitely gave. What is it with that thrill of the unknowing that keeps you wanting more. And NOOOO they do not touch you. So if you’re into the Halloween thrills, go ahead and check out my top Haunted Houses in the DFW area. Thank me later or should I say Scare Me Later.

