Listen Live
News

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

Published on October 16, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chanel show, Autumn Winter 2016, Haute Couture Fashion Week, Paris, France - 05 Jul 2016
Source: WWD / Getty

From the jump, everyone knew Willow Smith was different from the bunch.

One of those people was, yes, her father, Will Smith.  Recently, the legendary actor opened up to share his experience touring with his daughter and Justin Bieber back in 2010. Willow was not feeling the tour life anymore and expressed to her father that she wanted to call it quits. Unfortunately, the Smith family couldn’t back out so easily, and Willow had to finish with her tour.

During the tour, Willow decided to rebel by going against the song’s meaning, “Whip My Hair,” and cut off one side of her hair; then, she went on to cut everything off. According to HuffPost, Willow decided to cut her hair off because she didn’t have any control, and that decision was one thing she could control in this situation.

At one point, Willow came to her father and asked him, “It doesn’t matter to you that I’m finished, Daddy?” Will, trying to keep his composure, replied, “Well, yes, sweetie, it matters, but you can’t be finished.” To any of the girl dads, they can relate to having to say no to their princess. Not an easy task at all.

The Philly superstar recalls the day Willow cut her hair off vividly, “My jaw nearly dislocated, dislodged, and shattered on the kitchen floor. My world-dominating, hair-whipping, future global superstar was totally bald.” Years later, Willow spoke about that very moment, “I was super young and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing, and I didn’t equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it.”

SEE ALSO

Will Smith Opens Up About Willow Shaving Her Head At 10 Years Old  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet

Caught In The He Say She Say: Juvenile’s Wife Calls Cap On Cheating Rumors

Hip-Hop Wired

MAGA Snowflake Starts Petition For George Strait To Replace Bad Bunny For Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Hip-Hop Wired
Wendy Williams Hunter Birthday Give Back Gala

Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband's Guardianship Lawsuit Dismissed By Judge

Hip-Hop Wired
DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones

Dame Dash Explains His Cam'ron Lawsuit: Contradictions Everywhere

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
News

Turkey Leg Hut Founder Nakia Holmes Arrested in Kidnapping Case

iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

Entertainment

Monsters And Movies 2025

iOne Local Sales| 4Batz | 2025-09-18
Contests

Register to Win Tickets to 4BATZ

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close