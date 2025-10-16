Listen Live
Akon’s Wife Seeks Millions in Divorce

Published on October 16, 2025

Akon Performs Live At Chateau Nightclub & Gardens At Paris Las Vegas
Source: David Becker / Getty

Looks like things just got real messy for R&B singer and mogul Akon. According to court reports, Akon’s estranged wife is gunning for millions in their ongoing divorce — but the shocking twist came when investigators allegedly discovered only $10,000 sitting in his personal bank account.

The “Locked Up” hitmaker, who once bragged about owning multiple businesses and properties around the world, now seems to be facing serious financial questions. Sources close to the case say Akon’s wife expected to split a massive fortune from his music catalog, investments, and Akon City project — but court documents reportedly show a much smaller picture.

Social media wasted no time reacting. Some fans are calling cap, saying there’s “no way Akon only got 10 bands to his name,” while others believe he might have moved his money into private or offshore accounts.

Neither Akon nor his legal team have publicly addressed the claims, but insiders suggest the singer could be trying to protect his assets as the divorce proceedings heat up.

For now, it looks like the once-glamorous life of Akon and his wife has turned into a full-blown financial showdown — with just $10K on paper and millions at stake.

