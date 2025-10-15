Paris Jackson Receives 65 Million Dollars From Late Fathers Estate

Source: Vanni Bassetti / Getty

In a bombshell court filing on October 9, 2025, executors of Michael Jackson’s estate claimed that Paris Jackson — one of the King of Pop’s heirs — has received approximately $65 million in benefits from her father’s estate. The number comes amid a tense legal showdown, with Paris challenging some of the estate’s past financial decisions, particularly the controversial “premium payments” to Lawyers.



Paris’ legal team has accused the executors (John Branca and John McClain) of granting premium payments to three law firms in 2018 — about $625,000 — for attorney time that wasn’t properly documented or approved. Paris argues these were excessive and violated earlier court orders requiring oversight and justification.

In response, the executors have defended their actions, saying such payments are not out of the ordinary for estates of this size — especially given the financial mess Michael Jackson left behind. At his death in 2009, reports suggest the estate was over $500 million in debt. The estate claims its management has transformed that liability into an asset currently valued near $2 billion through smart investments, catalog deals, and renewed interest in MJ’s legacy.



“Benefits” is a broad category. It doesn’t necessarily mean a one-time cash payout that Paris can just spend however she wants. It includes allowances, royalties, trust disbursements, royalties from Michael Jackson’s music catalog, possibly legal and living expenses paid on her behalf — basically the financial support structure tied to the estate. So while $65 million is a hefty sum (no shade), much of it might already have been earmarked, controlled by trusts, or used for things beyond liquid cash. The executors argue Paris wouldn’t have gotten that amount if the estate had been handled via a more conventional estate “playbook” back in 2009.



Paris Jackson’s reported $65 million in benefits from her father’s estate isn’t just a headline number. It’s the tip of a legal iceberg about accountability, financial management, and honoring the wishes of a legacy. She’s calling out what she sees as shady, obscured payments. The estate’s executors are pushing back, saying the finances and decisions are defensible. As the court hearings approach (future ones scheduled for October) this is a story worth following not just for celebrity gossip, but for what it reveals about power, trust, and money in the music business.