Listen Live
Entertainment

Paris Jackson Receives 65 Million Dollars From Late Fathers Estate

Michael Jackson's daughter Paris inherits a staggering $65 million from her late father's estate.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dior Homme : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2017-2018
Source: Vanni Bassetti / Getty

In a bombshell court filing on October 9, 2025, executors of Michael Jackson’s estate claimed that Paris Jackson — one of the King of Pop’s heirs — has received approximately $65 million in benefits from her father’s estate. The number comes amid a tense legal showdown, with Paris challenging some of the estate’s past financial decisions, particularly the controversial “premium payments” to Lawyers.

Paris’ legal team has accused the executors (John Branca and John McClain) of granting premium payments to three law firms in 2018 — about $625,000 — for attorney time that wasn’t properly documented or approved. Paris argues these were excessive and violated earlier court orders requiring oversight and justification.

In response, the executors have defended their actions, saying such payments are not out of the ordinary for estates of this size — especially given the financial mess Michael Jackson left behind. At his death in 2009, reports suggest the estate was over $500 million in debt. The estate claims its management has transformed that liability into an asset currently valued near $2 billion through smart investments, catalog deals, and renewed interest in MJ’s legacy. 

“Benefits” is a broad category. It doesn’t necessarily mean a one-time cash payout that Paris can just spend however she wants. It includes allowances, royalties, trust disbursements, royalties from Michael Jackson’s music catalog, possibly legal and living expenses paid on her behalf — basically the financial support structure tied to the estate. So while $65 million is a hefty sum (no shade), much of it might already have been earmarked, controlled by trusts, or used for things beyond liquid cash. The executors argue Paris wouldn’t have gotten that amount if the estate had been handled via a more conventional estate “playbook” back in 2009. 

Paris Jackson’s reported $65 million in benefits from her father’s estate isn’t just a headline number. It’s the tip of a legal iceberg about accountability, financial management, and honoring the wishes of a legacy. She’s calling out what she sees as shady, obscured payments. The estate’s executors are pushing back, saying the finances and decisions are defensible. As the court hearings approach (future ones scheduled for October) this is a story worth following not just for celebrity gossip, but for what it reveals about power, trust, and money in the music business. 

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat

You May Also Like

Los Angeles Clippers v Toronto Raptors

Drake And Sophie Reunite For Adonis’ Birthday — Peace In The Family?

Hip-Hop Wired
The Millennium Tour - Atlanta, GA

Mario Snaps On Camera Man, "Get The F*ck Off The Stage"

Hip-Hop Wired
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala - Gold Stairs

Megan Thee Stallion Named 'Mental Health Champion of The Year' By The Trevor Project

Hip-Hop Wired
BET Awards 2025 - Show

Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Shoots Up After Drake Takes An L With Lawsuit

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
iOne Local | 1800TW "$1,000 Put A Grand In Your Hand | 2025-09-25
Contests

Put A Grand In Your Hand With 1-800 Truck Wreck

News

President Donald Trump Doesn’t Think He’s Going To Heaven

Celebrity

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

2025 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

Erykah Badu and D’Angelo: Connection That Started Before the Spotlight

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close