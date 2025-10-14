Listen Live

D’Angelo Has Sadly Passed Away At 51
Politics

Is Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett Eyeing a Bigger Stage?

Jasmine Crockett’s name is buzzing again as new maps and poll numbers spark talk of a potential U.S. Senate run.

Published on October 14, 2025

MoveOn Won't Back Down Tour
Source: John Medina / Getty

Dallas’ own Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett is back in the headlines — and not just for what she’s doing in D.C. People are starting to wonder if she’s ready to level up.

Right now, Texas is in the middle of a court fight over new political maps — and depending on how the judges rule, it could shake up who represents North Texas in Congress. If these new maps go through, the number of Democratic seats could drop, meaning some familiar names — like Crockett, Marc Veasey, and Julie Johnson — might end up running against each other.

Under the new setup, Crockett’s home base would move from her current 30th District which includes Grand Prairie, Arlington, Cedar Hill, Duncanville, Ovilla, DeSoto, Glenn Heights, Lancaster, Hutchins, Wilmer, and Seagoville, in addition to Downtown, West, and South Dallas into the 33rd, which now includes parts of Dallas, Irving, Grand Prairie, and the entirety of Cockrell Hill. She says she’s focused on keeping her seat, but let’s be real — folks are already talking about a Senate run.

A recent University of Houston–Texas Southern University poll has her leading a potential Democratic primary for U.S. Senate with 31%, even ahead of names like Beto O’Rourke and Colin Allred. When asked about it, Crockett told CBS News Texas, “I’m focused on the congressional race, but we’ll see.”

That’s politician talk for “don’t count me out.” Crockett says if she ever does jump in, it’d have to be because she sees a real path to win — especially by getting voters out who don’t usually show up.

No matter what happens next, one thing’s clear — Jasmine Crockett is making noise, and Dallas is watching every move.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack

