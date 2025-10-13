A Call To Action for Black Women Suffering from Fibroids

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

For Black women, uterine fibroids are more prevalent, tend to develop at an earlier age, and produce more severe symptoms. By age 50, up to 80% of Black women will develop fibroids, a significantly higher rate than the general population. Black women’s fibroids are often more numerous and larger, leading to debilitating pain, heavy and prolonged menstrual bleeding, and anemia. The chronic and severe nature of the symptoms can severely impact a woman’s quality of life, disrupting daily routines, affecting relationships, and causing missed days from work or school. For many, fibroids also carry significant reproductive health implications, impacting fertility and increasing risks during pregnancy.

The disproportionate burden of fibroids on Black women stems from a complex interplay of genetic, environmental, and social factors. While researchers are still working to fully understand the root causes, studies suggest several contributing elements. For instance, Black women are more likely to experience vitamin D deficiency, which has been linked to an increased risk of fibroid growth. Exposure to certain hormone-disrupting chemicals, such as those found in some hair relaxers, may also contribute to the higher rates. Furthermore, the chronic stress resulting from systemic racism and socioeconomic disparities is recognized as a potential factor in fibroid development.

Exacerbating the biological and environmental factors are pervasive healthcare inequities that affect Black women’s care and treatment. Systemic bias within the healthcare system can lead to dismissal of symptoms and delayed diagnosis, often resulting in more invasive and aggressive treatments. Black women have higher rates of both myomectomy and hysterectomy, and are significantly less likely to receive minimally invasive procedures. These disparities persist even when controlling for other factors, indicating a deeper systemic issue. Organizations like the Black Women’s Health Imperative and The White Dress Project are working to address these issues by raising awareness, empowering patients, and advocating for equitable care and research.

