Arch Manning and the ‘Horns Show Out In Dallas

Texas dominated Oklahoma 23–6 in the Red River Rivalry. Arch Manning, defense, and special teams brought the smoke at the Cotton Bowl.

Published on October 12, 2025

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 11 Allstate Red River Rivalry Oklahoma vs Texas
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

DALLAS, TX — The Cotton Bowl glowed burnt orange Saturday afternoon as Texas walked Oklahoma down, 23–6, in a Red River Rivalry that turned into a statement game.

The Longhorns came in needing to prove something — and Arch Manning made sure they did. Cool, calm, and collected, Arch went 21 of 27 for 166 yards, dropping a clean 12-yard touchdown to DeAndre Moore Jr. to break the Sooners’ will early in the second half.

But the real backbreaker came late — Ryan Niblett’s 75-yard punt return that sent the crowd into a frenzy. One move, one lane, one highlight that’ll run on loop all week.

Defense Brought the Smoke

Oklahoma QB John Mateer, fresh off thumb surgery, never got comfortable. Texas’ defense was in his face all game — three interceptions, no touchdowns, just pressure and pain. The Sooners settled for two field goals while Mason Shipley tacked on three of his own to keep it out of reach.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian summed it up best: “We learned how to fight today.” Facts.

Bottom Line

Texas didn’t just beat Oklahoma — they checked every box. The Horns snatched the Golden Hat, their confidence, and maybe their season back in one afternoon.

Dallas saw a statement, and the rest of college football better take notice.

Hook ’em. 🤘🏾

Written by JuugMasterJay

Catch me inside The Red Room, Saturdays 7PM – 12AM on 97.9 The Beat.

IG: @JuugMasterJay

