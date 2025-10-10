Source: Prince Williams / Getty





Pluto Talks ‘Pluto World,’ NBA YoungBoy Collab, and Growth on Morning Hustle

Atlanta’s own Pluto is making waves, and she sat down with Lore’l of The Morning Hustle to discuss it all. Fresh off the release of her new album, Pluto World, the 21-year-old rapper opened up about her artistic evolution, high-profile collaborations, and what it’s like navigating her rapid rise to fame.

Pluto World is a project close to the artist’s heart. With 19 tracks, it’s a significant expansion from her previous work. “I definitely feel like this second album, like, mean more to me,” Pluto shared. “I definitely brought different sounds and, like, put more of me into it.” This meant stepping out of her comfort zone, experimenting with beats from different regions, including New York-inspired sounds, a move she felt was necessary to broaden her audience. “I’m trying to have support and… fans from everywhere, like all across the world,” she explained.

The album boasts an impressive list of features, including Nardo Wick, Quavo, and Sexyy Red. But one of the most talked-about collaborations is with NBA YoungBoy. Pluto revealed that the process was surprisingly fast. “He showed mad love,” she said, noting that he sent back a verse so extensive they “had to cut the verse a little bit ’cause he was going so crazy.” Fans can look forward to a video for the track soon.

Pluto also spoke warmly about her friendship with fellow rapper Sexyy Red, featured on the track “Motion.” She described their bond as genuine, with Sexyy Red often acting as a mentor. “She texts me all the time like big sis… she look out for me,” Pluto revealed.

From going on tour with Lil Baby with only a handful of songs out to preparing for her own headlining tour, Pluto’s journey has been a whirlwind. Reflecting on her success, she remains grounded and grateful. “It’s nothing but blessings after blessings. So I always say, I thank you, God.” With Pluto World out now and a tour kicking off on Halloween, it’s clear that her star is only continuing to rise.

