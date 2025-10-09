Listen Live
King James Sued For “Second Announcement” Add

Lakers fan sues Lebron James over his viral “Second Decision” Hennessy ad, claiming he was misled into buying $865 tickets . Here's how the promo sparked a courtroom crossover.

Published on October 9, 2025

HENNESSY X LEBRON JAMES V.S.O.P LIMITED EDITION
Source: HENNESSY / Hennessy

A die-hard Lakers fan just took his loyalty all the way to small claims court — and his target ain’t the refs or the league. It’s LeBron James.

The fan says the King pulled a fast one with that viral “Second Decision” video — the one that had everybody thinking Bron was about to hang it up for good. Turns out, the big announcement wasn’t about retirement at all… it was a slick Hennessy ad.

Feeling finessed, the fan claims he dropped $865.66 on tickets to see LeBron’s supposed “last run” against the Cavs next March. Now, he wants his money back — straight from LeBron himself.

In the lawsuit, he accuses James of “fraud, deception, and misrepresentation,” saying the promo was designed to look and feel just like LeBron’s legendary 2010 “Decision” special — you know, the one that broke Cleveland’s heart when he took his talents to South Beach.

When the truth came out, social media went wild. Some fans laughed it off, others felt played — like they’d been part of a PR crossover instead of a basketball legacy moment.

LeBron, meanwhile, isn’t losing sleep. Heading into his 23rd NBA season, the four-time MVP made it clear he’s still locked in and lacing up — not hanging it up. He’ll hit free agency in 2026, the same year he turns 41.

The new NBA season tips off October 21, with the Lakers facing the Warriors under the bright lights on NBC. So while one fan’s calling foul in court, LeBron’s still calling plays on the hardwood.

