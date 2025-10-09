Dallas Could Lose Funding Over Rainbow Crosswalks

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott just turned up the heat on Dallas and other Texas cities — threatening to cut off road funding if they don’t remove rainbow crosswalks celebrating LGBTQ pride.

Abbott says he’s directing the Texas Department of Transportation to “erase political ideologies from our streets,” claiming taxpayer dollars shouldn’t “advance political agendas.” Cities now have 30 days to comply or risk losing millions in state and federal funding for roads, bridges, and walkways.

But here’s the twist — Dallas’ rainbow crosswalks in Oak Lawn, the city’s historic LGBTQ neighborhood, weren’t even paid for by taxpayers. They were privately funded and approved unanimously by the City Council back in 2019. The design, splashed across Cedar Springs Road, isn’t just paint — it’s pride, history, and a promise of visibility in a community that’s fought to be seen for decades.

“This move feels like erasing people, not paint,” said former City Council member Omar Narvaez, who’s openly gay and helped push for the crosswalks. “Nobody’s harmed by a beautiful crosswalk. It makes people proud of their community.” There are nine rainbow crosswalks that stretch along Cedar Springs Road, running from Reagan Street all the way to Douglas Avenue.

Abbott’s directive follows a national push from the Trump administration to remove what it calls “political artwork” from streets. Critics see it as another hit against queer spaces under the guise of “neutrality.”

In a city built on rhythm, rebellion, and resilience — Dallas knows this fight too well. Oak Lawn has long been a safe space for self-expression, from drag shows to protests to parades. If Abbott wants to strip the colors from the pavement, the people of Dallas seem ready to make sure the pride still shines — even if it’s not painted on the street.

