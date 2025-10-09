Listen Live
Ft. Worth’s Leon Bridges Gets His Flowers — and a Street Sign to Match

Leon Bridges came back to where it all started— Near Southside—to see his name etched in the streets that raised him.

Published on October 9, 2025

Leon Bridges In Concert
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Fort Worth native and Grammy-winning soul singer Leon Bridges just added another milestone to his story — this time, right in the neighborhood where it all began. The city unveiled new street toppers etched with his name along South Calhoun Street in the Near Southside, where Bridges recorded his breakout album Coming Home ten years ago at Niles City Sound.

“I don’t have the words,” Leon said, taking in the moment. “It’s just awesome to be immortalized in the area where all the music started.”

What started as a local vibe turned into global fame — but Bridges never left home. While artists often drift from their roots, Leon stayed ten toes down in Fort Worth, giving back through his nonprofit The Big Good and repping the city wherever he goes. Mayor Mattie Parker even proclaimed November 15 as Leon Bridges Day last year, honoring his impact and humility.

“When I first got into music, I never anticipated things like this,” he said. “It was always about the love for the music. I’m super honored and humbled.”

From Grammy stages to South Calhoun signs, Leon Bridges embodies what it means to stay real and stay rooted. His music brought soul back to the mainstream — but his loyalty keeps him a hometown hero.

“Fort Worth is my refuge,” Bridges said. “I’ve still kept Fort Worth home… I’ll be here for the rest of my life, for sure.”

Now, every time the sun hits those new street signs, the city shines right back on one of its brightest.

