A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Fight & Turns Japanese Club Upside Down

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets In A Squabble While In Japan

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew are in the news after a huge squabble in a Japanese club.

Published on October 7, 2025

The High Bridge rapper was spotted throwing objects across the club & getting his hands dirty. Initially, the rumors were that A Boogie and Future’s crew got into it, but that was false, according to TMZ. Both rappers have been spotted out together multiple times before, and Hendrix even made an appearance on A Boogie’s latest album on the song titled “Somebody”. It’s say to say they’re straight.

Earlier that weekend, Artist was spotted up in Tokyo with rapper Sexyy Red & Bay Swag, having a ball overseas—no beef in sight.

50 Cent couldn’t help himself and reposted a new angle of the fight and said, “Oh sh*t A Boogie and them got loose in Japan, Boogie stomping LOL. Steppin’ on sh*t”. Trolling is a pastime for Fif.

Last week, A Boogie shook the internet by previewing his next single, where he flipped Mariah Carey’s “We Belong Together” on Kai Cenat’s stream. What makes this such a genius move was a few weeks prior, Mariah came on Kai’s stream and crowned A Boogie as one of her current favorite artists.

Chef’s kiss move by A Boogie.

In other news, NY rapper Lil Tjay also chimed in after seeing the stream, calling out Cenat for showing his opps (A Boogie) too much love, “He be on my real opps d*ck my real fans know it. I figured it out, he’s probably just mad about his b*tch”. Tjay even followed his comments up with a diss track insinuating that he had Kai’s girl before him.

A complete crash-out that neither Kai nor A Boogie responded to.

