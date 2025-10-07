Diddy Requests To Serve Prison Sentence At Fort Dix

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the hip‑hop mogul, has asked a judge to recommend that he serve his remaining federal prison sentence at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey. His legal team made the request shortly after Combs was sentenced.

Combs’ attorneys, led by Teny Geragos, argue that FCI Fort Dix is best suited for several reasons:

Rehabilitative & Educational Opportunities: Beyond RDAP, Combs’ lawyers want any available educational or occupational programs to be factored in.

Drug Treatment Programs: Fort Dix offers the Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP), which is the Bureau of Prisons’ most intensive treatment program for inmates dealing with substance abuse. The legal team says access to this program will help his rehabilitation.

Family Visitation: Fort Dix is relatively close to New York City, where Combs was born, which attorneys say would make visitation by family easier.

Combs was sentenced to 50 months (that is four years and two months) in prison after being convicted of transporting individuals across state lines for illicit sexual encounters.

He has already been detained since September 2024 at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn; that time counts toward his sentence.

With credit for time served, projections estimate he could be released in roughly three years, depending on factors like behavior and program participation.



The request was made in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, asking him to “strongly recommend” to the Bureau of Prisons that Combs be placed at Fort Dix for the RDAP and other programs.

It’s important to note that while a judge can make recommendations about where a defendant serves their sentence, the final decision lies with the Bureau of Prisons (BOP). They consider multiple factors such as the severity of the offense, security level required, and the inmate’s programming needs.

Broader Context & Implications

The case has been widely publicized, involving testimony about “freak‑off” parties, drug use, alleged violence, and claims of transporting people across state lines. Combs was largely acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

His attorneys assert that Combs has undergone a “spiritual reset” while in detention and is committed to being drug‑free, non‑violent, and peaceful.

The judge has yet to act on the request to recommend placement at Fort Dix.

Even if the judge recommends Fort Dix, the BOP must weigh in and make the final placement decision. There’s no guarantee it will be granted.

Combs has also reportedly asked for a presidential pardon. However, whether that will be considered or granted remains unknown at this stage.



This case raises a number of issues beyond the specifics of Combs’ situation:

Rehabilitation vs Punishment: The request highlights how defense teams increasingly make rehabilitation a central argument in criminal sentencing and incarceration decisions. Programs like RDAP are key in this framing.

Celebrity and Justice: Combs is a high-profile figure; media attention means his case is scrutinized heavily, which could influence perceptions of fairness in the justice system.

Placement & Conditions: Where an inmate serves their sentence can affect not just their access to treatment and programs, but family support, safety, and reintegration prospects.



Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing for placement at FCI Fort Dix for the remainder of his 50‑month sentence, citing drug treatment, family visitation, and rehabilitative opportunities as primary rationales. The judge can recommend, but the ultimate decision lies with the Bureau of Prisons. As the matter stands, the request is under consideration, and its resolution may set a tone for how such requests are handled in high‑profile cases going forward.

