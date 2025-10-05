Tyrese Says He’s ‘Shocked, Devastated & Heartbroken’ After His Cane Corsos’ Fatal Dog Attack–‘My Heart Hurts Deeply’

Tyrese officially surrendered to Atlanta authorities on Friday amid allegations that his two large Cane Corsos killed his neighbor’s pet.

According to WSB-TV Atlanta, Gibson was booked on a charge of cruelty to animals and was released shortly after on a $20,000 bond. This development comes after an arrest warrant was issued following the tragic incident in the actor’s upscale Buckhead community.

A neighbor told Channel 2’s Cory James that the actor’s “large dogs roamed freely on several occasions,” but this time, the roaming led to the death of his 5-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. This horrific event ultimately prompted police to issue an arrest warrant for Gibson.

Gibson’s legal team confirmed his surrender. His attorney, Gabe Banks, shared a statement saying,

“Earlier this morning, Mr. Tyrese Gibson voluntarily turned himself in to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office to answer the misdemeanor warrant. Earlier this week (Tuesday), Mr. Gibson’s legal team worked with prosecutors and successfully secured a consent bond for his immediate release. “He has now been processed and released. Despite what others might say, throughout this entire process Mr. Gibson has cooperated fully with legal authorities and will continue to do so until this matter is resolved. Mr. Gibson once again wants to extend his deepest condolences to the family who lost their dog and respectfully asks for privacy and understanding as this matter is handled through the appropriate legal channels.” https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=tyrese

In response to the tragedy, the singer said in a lengthy statement that he’s “shocked, devastated, and heartbroken” for the family who lost their dog.

“After nearly 40 years of being a passionate dog lover—raising everything from Pomeranians, Yorkies, Shih Tzus, Maltese, to larger breeds like Shar Peis—my dogs have only ever been treated as family. They’ve never been trained to harm, never spent a single day in attack or protection training, and they’ve grown up playing with kids and smaller dogs in my home,” he wrote on Instagram. “That’s why this incident has left me shocked, devastated, and heartbroken for the family affected. As an empath, my heart hurts deeply for their unimaginable loss, and I’ve been trying to reach out directly to express my sorrow and condolences,” he added. “I am not overseas — I’m here in LA with my family, still mourning the loss of my father just 15 days ago. To the family who lost their beloved pet: please know that I am praying for you, grieving with you, and will continue to face this tragedy with honesty, responsibility, and compassion.”

Gibson also provided context for his absence during the attack, noting that he had been in Los Angeles with his family, mourning the loss of his father. Despite his grief, he has taken action regarding the animals involved. Gibson stated that he has removed the dogs involved in the attack from his home.

The actor’s attorney emphasized that Tyrese has been fully cooperating with authorities and intends to see the matter resolved through the appropriate legal channels.

