Suspect Identified In Fatal Shooting At Dallas ICE Facility

Dallas officials identified 29-year-old man as the suspect in the shooting at Dallas ICE facility that left 1 dead and 2 critically injured

Published on September 26, 2025

29-year-old Joshua Jahn has been identified as the sniper suspect in Wednesday’s shooting at the Dallas ICE detention center, where one person was killed, 2 victims were critically injured, and the suspect took his own life. The investigation is still ongoing, with no motive for the shooting released.

According to records, Joshua has family in the city of Fairview. Dallas police confirm that they’ll be teaming up with the Fairview police for assistance with this investigation.

Sky 4 captured images of FBI Agents outside the Fairview home on Wednesday afternoon, where reporters saw what appeared to be frantic family members. Cameras also caught investigators removing boxes of possible evidence from the home.

One of his neighbors, Sloane Mordecai, had no idea about the attack or Joshua’s plans to attack until she drove down the street filled with reporters and federal agents. She said, “That’s insane to hear.” She also says that they were a very sweet family, so it was surprising to hear what happened.

Tim Johnson, a neighbor who lives down the street from Joshua, says that he knew of Joshua but didn’t have any personal details on him. Tim goes on to say, “You think just how crazy that is and how close it is to home now, but it’s an unfortunate event.”

According to a spokesperson for  Collin College in McKinney, Joshua took classes at various times during the years 2013 and 2018. It’s also reported that in late 2017, Joshua worked in Washington state harvesting legal marijuana for a farm.

Upon investigating Joshua Fox, 4, we could not find any history of a violent criminal record. The only criminal-like thing he has on his record is that in 2015, he was arrested for possession of marijuana in Collin County.

It makes you wonder if they caught the right guy, as previously stated, there is still no motive for the shootings. The story appears to still be unravelling.

