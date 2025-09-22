Moving the Chains: Jalen Carter Allegedly Beats Jared Verse for his Jewelry?

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

The Eagles walked away Sunday remaining undefeated after late-game heroics from Jordan Davis, but Defensive Lineman Jalen Carter got some Bling-Bling after Sunday’s victory.

Carter was seen wearing a diamond studded ‘8’ chain during his postgame interview, the same number as Rams defensive player Jared Verse.

According to sources, the two allegedly placed a friendly wager on Sunday’s game with the winner walking away with a personal item from the loser.

Both Verse and Carter had some heated words back in January when the two sides collided in the 2024 NFL playoffs. Before the game, Verse took a lap on the Eagles’ side of the field, which Carter did not take too kindly to.

Carter has yet to clarify weather the chain was bought, gifted, or earned via Verse’ bet, but one thing is for sure… he’s shining like the star he is!

