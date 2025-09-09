Tené Nícole’s 7th Annual Support Your Girlfriends ‘Glossy’ Getaway Brought The Glitz & Glam To Barbados

Source: Courtesy Of Brand / Courtesy of Brand

Tené Nícole’s 7th annual Support Your Girlfriends ‘Glossy’ Getaway wasn’t just a milestone, it was a full-blown moment in Barbados. Imagine stunning villas plucked straight from your vision board, a private chef whipping up delicious entrees that put us into food comas and the kind of sisterhood that stays with you long after.

It truly felt like the island was our private oasis. Each night was a different festivity. From karaoke nights, to dance parties, to TikTok challenges, and flowing Prosecco, it’s obvious why nobody wanted to go home. And let’s not forget: we welcomed three new Glossy members into the sisterhood! They came glossy-ready, bags packed, hearts open, and left with sisters for life.

Monday: Arrival & Pink Power

By 3 PM, the island started buzzing with energy. After arrivals, we had time to soak in the resort (and sis, we soaked like we hadn’t touched water in years). At 7 PM sharp, it was all pink everything for our “Getting Back To Us” Welcome Dinner at Baia Barbados, beautifully presented by our GLOTUS Dr. Nikkia McClain of Support Your Girlfriends. Between the food, the laughter, and the glow of those pink fits, your personal golf cart, you would’ve thought we were shooting a spread for Vogue.

Tuesday: Dollars, Giving Back & Crowns

Barbados Tourism rolled out the red carpet with an island tour, reminding us that paradise looks good in every corner. Lunch was extra special with our philanthropic “I Am A Girl!” Giveback Experience hosted by the Jen Hayes Lee, Author of The Golden Hoops and founder of Bestow Collection, and Lyndsay Levingston of SurThrive Her.

That night, I hosted the “Getting Back To You” Pow(H)er Dinner in all-white. We talked about the power of your crown and the truths anf testimonies shared at the table left us in tears. Whew. Many sisters admitted they had never been part of a circle like this before. That night, crowns were adjusted, straightened, and blessed. We were also blessed to have an opening discussion with Kelly Lyles who is the founder of Chef 2 Nite.

Wednesday: Finally FREE & Pool Pits

Finally FREE Swimsuit edition and Pool pits! The “Getting Back Your Freedom” Beach Day presented by Modupe Wyelae Rouse was everything freedom should feel like: sun, waves, and no deadlines. She walked us through her new book Finally FREE, A Guided Path forYour Journey to Freedom.

Lunch turned into a glossy splash with Charreah Jackson’s “Getting Back Your Shine” Pool Pit Pow(H)er Lunch. And that evening, Debra Marshall not only celebrated her birthday, she reminded us to secure the bag with “Getting Back Your Wealth” Dinner at The Captain’s Annex (hues of nudes never looked so rich).

Then Arkell Cox shut it down with “Getting Back Your Life,” part inspiration, part dance break, part spiritual awakening.

Thursday: Yacht Life & Metallic Magic

Fueled up with breakfast, we boarded a yacht in coordinated pink swimsuits that felt like a scene out a music video. The ocean breeze, the laughter, the selfies, that yacht experience was top-tier.

The finale dinner was themed “Getting Back To Sisterships”, presented by Shay Wood. The theme was Metallic Chic and honey, the Glossies did not disappoint. We were all shining like the stars we are, toasting to sistership, success, and seven years of magic.

Friday: Farewell… But Never Goodbye

We wrapped it up with a farewell breakfast, and honestly, it felt like leaving summer camp for grown women. Except instead of friendship bracelets, we had Glossy welcome bags, new sisterhoods, and memories sealed in love.

A Milestone to Remember

Seven years. Seven retreats. Seven layers of transformation. What started as an idea has become a movement and a glossy lifestyle of sisterhood, self-care, and shared crowns. And if this Barbados trip taught us anything, it’s this: when women come together with open hearts, laughter, and a little…okay a lot of Prosecco, the island shakes, the crowns rise, and the world takes notice.

Shout out to all our brand sponsors and most importantly the unexpected blessing only a few of us left behind got to enjoy. Dr. Nikkia McClain, Arkell Cox and myself was invited to go into town and visit Arkells family. Arkells aunt who is in her 90s blessed us with some wisdom, good looks and shared how important family near and far are important. She is proof that black don’t crack and peace is the key to longevity.

