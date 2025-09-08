Walmart + Zipline Bring Drone Delivery to Southern Dallas

If you live in south east Dallas, your next grocery run might come from the sky. Walmart has officially teamed up with Zipline, the electric drone delivery startup, to bring high-speed convenience straight to your neighborhood.

Here’s the deal: order your groceries or essentials online, and a Zipline drone can drop them off at your doorstep — or even your backyard — in as little as 20 minutes. We’re talking fresh produce, frozen meals, pantry staples, even baby formula. Each drone can carry up to 5.5 pounds, so it’s perfect for those quick, “I need it now” runs.

The new launch is happening at the Walmart Supercenter on Samuell Boulevard, south of I-80. This is the first time southern Dallas has gotten in on the action, after Zipline tested in places like Mesquite, Waxahachie, and Weatherford earlier this year.

Love News? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Beat Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

To make it official, Dallas leaders cut the ribbon at the store, and local firefighters got the honor of receiving the very first drone drop.

Zipline isn’t new to this game — they’ve flown over 100 million commercial miles across the globe and delivered more than 18 million products. They even linked up with Chipotle to test burrito deliveries in Dallas.

Bottom line: Dallas is stepping into the future. And if you’re near that Walmart Supercenter, the sky really is the limit.

The Kickback w/ Jazzi Black and DJ Wire Weekdays 9A-3P, Saturdays 12P-3 P | Follow us on IG @kickbackoffair , Follow Jazzi Black on TikTok @jazziblack