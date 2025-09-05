Eagles Vs Cowboys Wild NFL Season Opener

Source: Jazzi Black / Radio One

The NFL season opener between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles was nothing short of chaotic and dramatic.

The Eagles, fresh off their Super Bowl title, unveiled their championship banner in front of a packed home crowd; however, the Eagles team was not in attendance at this ceremony. Which was very intentional from Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni

“I didn’t know it was banner night,” the Eagles’ head coach said. “We won’t be out for that,” said Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni. He goes on to say, “You’re in the building, and everyone has the common goal of getting better, and this and that. But then you go outside, and there are things pulling you in different directions because of the success. And that’s where it becomes tricky. It’s just making sure that you’re focused and locked in where you are in each individual day. I know that’s boring. But success takes what it takes.”

Philadelphia’s defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected in the opening seconds after spitting on Dak Prescott, setting the tone for a tense matchup.

Despite the early setback, Jalen Hurts carried the Eagles with pinpoint passing and clutch running, with two rushing touchdowns and over 200 total yards. Saquon Barkley also added to the scoreboard, giving Philadelphia’s offense the boost it needed. Dallas came out swinging behind rookie Javonte Williams, who scored two rushing touchdowns in the first half, and kicker Brandon Aubrey nailed a long 53-yard field goal to keep the Cowboys within striking distance. By halftime, the game was 21–20.

The second half of the game was completely thrown into chaos due to a 65-minute lightning delay, which killed momentum for both teams. When the game started back up, neither side could find a rhythm. The Cowboys’ offense lost in some key moments, with multiple dropped passes from CeeDee Lamb and a failed fourth-and-3 attempt by Prescott in the closing minutes.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts sealed the game with a late scramble, securing the Eagles’ victory with the final game score of 24–20.

It was a wild Season opener filled with chaos, weather delays, missed opportunities, and tempers, but in the end, the defending champs held it down while the Cowboys were left with a frustrating near-miss. Our boys fought a good fight. We still love our cowboys. Cowboy Nation forever.

