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A tragic situation out of Arlington is leaving North Texas families shaken—and raising deeper questions about mental health.

Police say 68-year-old Rita Jackson was found shot to death on the patio of her apartment. Investigators later arrested her 21-year-old grandson, Rontrell Jackson, who allegedly admitted to the shooting. According to authorities, the two had gotten into an argument after she reportedly took away his allowance. That dispute is believed to have escalated into the deadly incident. He is now facing a murder charge and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

While the argument may have been the immediate trigger, cases like this often point to something deeper—and that’s where the conversation shifts.

Mental health struggles among young people are rising at an alarming rate, with 1 in 5 teens experiencing serious challenges like anxiety, depression, or behavioral issues. These struggles don’t always look obvious. Sometimes they show up as withdrawal, sudden mood swings, anger, or risky behavior.

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This tragedy is a painful example of how quickly situations can escalate—and why paying attention to mental and emotional well-being matters now more than ever.

For parents and guardians, this is a critical reminder to stay engaged and aware. Creating a safe space for open conversations, recognizing changes in behavior, and seeking professional help early can make a life-changing difference.

If you or someone you know is struggling in DFW, help is available:

Immediate crisis support:

Call or text 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline)

(Suicide & Crisis Lifeline) Call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room

or go to the nearest emergency room In Dallas, you can request the RIGHT Care Team , which includes a social worker and medic

, which includes a social worker and medic Contact local crisis lines or dial 2-1-1 Texas for referrals

for referrals Mobile Crisis Outreach Teams (MCOT) are available 24/7

Ongoing support:

Metrocare Services offers clinics, counseling, and pharmacy services

NAMI North Texas provides free support groups and education for families

Local providers like Total Point Behavioral Health and LBU Community Clinic offer outpatient care

If you notice warning signs, don’t ignore them—ask questions, stay present, and connect with professional help.

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