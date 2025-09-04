Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Source: Jazzi Black / Radio One

The 2025 NFL season kicks off tonight with a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles are fresh off a Super Bowl win and are said to raise their championship banner before hosting the Cowboys on September 4. The Dallas Cowboys made headlines recently in this offseason by trading star linebacker Micah Parsons to Green Bay for defensive tackle Kenny Clark, hoping to improve their run defense.

With Parsons no longer in the lineup, the Cowboys’ defense faces a significant challenge. The Eagles’ offense, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, will test Dallas’s defensive line and secondary.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott returns this season after his 2024 season was cut short due to a partial avulsion of his right hamstring.

This season, Dak has a new target, wide receiver George Pickens, along with returning receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott’s connection with Lamb and newcomer Pickens will be crucial in tonight’s game.

This game marks a new beginning for both teams, each with big expectations for the season. While the Eagles aim to defend their championship title, the Cowboys look to prove that they can thrive without their former star linebacker. The outcome of this game could set the tone for the rest of the season.

You can watch tonight’s game on NBC and streaming platforms like Peacock and ESPN+.

Date & Time: Thursday, Sept. 4 | 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Stream: Peacock, ESPN+