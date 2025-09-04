Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Source: Pool / Getty

Denton High School mourns the loss of 18-year-old senior Broncos football player and track star Tro’mario Allen Jr., who unexpectedly died over the Labor Day weekend.

Tro’mario was acknowledged and celebrated by his teammates with a social media tribute highlighting his personality, saying he was always smiling, always full of energy, and that so many people had so much love for him.

The district is offering counseling to his teammates, teachers, and classmates as they go through this difficult time. The counselors are on the Denton High School campus for easier access to these individuals.

The school district has not yet released any details about Tro’mario Allen Jr’s death, and the Denton County Medical Examiner’s office has the cause of death listed as pending. At the time of publishing, it is unclear how Tro’mario Allen Jr passed away, but what is clear is that this young man was loved and will forever be missed. Rest in power, King.