Listen Live
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Denton High School mourns the loss of 18-year-old senior and Broncos athlete Tro’mario Allen Jr.

Published on September 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
Source: Pool / Getty

Denton High School mourns the loss of 18-year-old senior Broncos football player and track star Tro’mario Allen Jr., who unexpectedly died over the Labor Day weekend.

Tro’mario was acknowledged and celebrated by his teammates with a social media tribute highlighting his personality, saying he was always smiling, always full of energy, and that so many people had so much love for him.

The district is offering counseling to his teammates, teachers, and classmates as they go through this difficult time. The counselors are on the Denton High School campus for easier access to these individuals.

The school district has not yet released any details about Tro’mario Allen Jr’s death, and the Denton County Medical Examiner’s office has the cause of death listed as pending. At the time of publishing, it is unclear how Tro’mario Allen Jr passed away, but what is clear is that this young man was loved and will forever be missed. Rest in power, King.

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close