Citrusfest Showcase Brings Rising Talent & Industry Giants to Dallas

This Thursday, September 4, Dallas becomes the center of music discovery with the debut of The Citrusfest Showcase at The Studio at the Bomb Factory. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.

I recently sat down with founder Sydney Peters, a rising entertainment professional with a passion for amplifying emerging artists. A graduate of the University of Nebraska’s Johnny Carson Center and former GRAMMY U member, Peters launched Citrusfest as a virtual music festival during the pandemic. What started as an online space for unsigned talent has grown into a premiere live showcase backed by her experience working with Live Nation, Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us tour, and Pharrell’s Something in the Water Festival.

Now based in Dallas, Peters is bringing her vision to life with a lineup that blends fresh artistry and major industry influence. Music heavyweights like Tre Nagella (Grammy-winning engineer/producer for Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and more), J. White Did It (producer of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix”), and Amp Buchanan (A&R executive and founder of The Ntrl Co.) will be on hand to mentor, scout, and celebrate new voices.

The showcase will feature performances from some of Dallas’ brightest stars, including Jayson Lyric, Brae Leni, Danny Joseph, Gracen Wynn, and Rachel Teague. Backed by support from the Dallas Music Office, the event promises to spotlight the next wave of talent while connecting artists directly with decision-makers shaping the future of music.

With Citrusfest, Peters is creating more than a show — she’s building a movement for Dallas to stand tall as a hub for music innovation and culture.

