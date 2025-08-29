Celebrating the King of Pop on His Birthday – Dallas Style

Today, we celebrate what would have been Michael Jackson’s 67th birthday — the one and only King of Pop. While his legacy spans the globe, Dallas holds a special place in MJ history.

On July 13, 1984, during The Jacksons’ Victory Tour stop at Texas Stadium, fans witnessed an electric moment when rock legend Eddie Van Halen joined Michael on stage to perform “Beat It.” The fusion of pop and rock under the Texas sky was pure fire — a performance still talked about by those who were lucky enough to be there.

Michael returned to Dallas for his Bad World Tour on April 26, 1988, lighting up Reunion Arena with his signature moves and unmatched energy. For many, it was their first time seeing a true global icon live, and MJ did not disappoint.

And of course, we can’t forget Super Bowl XXVII on January 31, 1993. While the Dallas Cowboys dominated the field, beating the Buffalo Bills 52-17, it was Jackson’s halftime performance that truly made history. With a jaw-dropping set that included “Jam,” “Billie Jean,” and “Heal the World,” Jackson transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into the high-budget, must-watch spectacle it is today. In fact, for the first time ever, the halftime show outshined the game in TV ratings — all thanks to the King.

From stadium stages to the biggest football game on Earth, Michael Jackson left a permanent mark on Dallas. Today, we remember his genius, his influence, and the unforgettable moments he gave us right here in the DFW.

Happy Birthday, MJ — your music lives on.

