NADC Burger Opens in Dallas

Not a Damn Chance Burger, better known as NADC burger, has made its way to Dallas, Texas, located at 2809 McKinney Ave. near Uptown. Doors opened in Dallas on August 15, and the lines have been crazy with hour-long lines ever since.

Owner and founder Neen Williams, a professional skateboarder, and Michelin Star chef Phillip Frankland Lee say that their goal was just to, in their opinion, make the perfect burger.

They shared their burgers amongst friends, who then recommended they start selling the burgers, which quickly started gaining a ‘cult’ like following.

They keep the menu simple with only four items: A burger, fries, a cookie, and drinks.

Williams is very intentional with NADC burgers, he says, “Do the one thing you can do and do it the best you can do it and don’t worry about doing a bunch of other things.” He goes on to say all the flavors of the burger work together. Ingredients include Texas Wagyu with cheese, sauce, jalapenos, onions, and pickles.

If you’re ever in an area and there is a NADC burger nearby, be sure to check them out!!

