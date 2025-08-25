Listen Live
Food & Drink

NADC Burger Opens in Dallas

Dallas, Meet Your New Obsession: NADC Burger

NADC Burger Opens in Dallas

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Image of Apocalypse Burger Food
Source: Photo Courtesy of Apocalypse Burger / Via Facebook

Not a Damn Chance Burger, better known as NADC burger, has made its way to Dallas, Texas, located at 2809 McKinney Ave. near Uptown. Doors opened in Dallas on August 15, and the lines have been crazy with hour-long lines ever since.

Owner and founder Neen Williams, a professional skateboarder, and Michelin Star chef Phillip Frankland Lee say that their goal was just to, in their opinion, make the perfect burger.

TRENDING: Houston Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

Related Stories

They shared their burgers amongst friends, who then recommended they start selling the burgers, which quickly started gaining a ‘cult’ like following.

They keep the menu simple with only four items: A burger, fries, a cookie, and drinks. 

Williams is very intentional with NADC burgers, he says, “Do the one thing you can do and do it the best you can do it and don’t worry about doing a bunch of other things.” He goes on to say all the flavors of the burger work together. Ingredients include Texas Wagyu with cheese, sauce, jalapenos, onions, and pickles.

If you’re ever in an area and there is a NADC burger nearby, be sure to check them out!!

TRENDING: Dallas Restaurants You Have to Try Before You Die

SEE ALSO

More from 97.9 The Beat
Trending
Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys
DFW

Cowboys vs. Eagles 2025 Season Opener

Charleston In Mourning After 9 Killed In Church Massacre
DFW

Denton High School Mourns Loss of Senior Athlete

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2015 - Arrivals
Entertainment

Teyana Taylor Brings Love & Vibes to Dallas Album Signing

News

Aurora Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man Who Allegedly Tossed His Gun During Traffic Stop

Night Police Sirens
News

Plano Man Gets 50-Year for Killing Mother While High on Meth

97.9 The Beat

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close